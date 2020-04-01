Grab 50% Off Le Creuset Cookware During This First-Ever Online Factory Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Considering the current circumstances that restrict our freedom to eat, drink and be merry as usual, a lot of us novice home cooks are being challenged to test and improve our culinary skills in the kitchen on a daily basis. And that means a lot of people are coming to the quick realization that their cookware stash is woefully subpar. In fact, even many meal prep pros are probably wishing they could upgrade their equipment to elevate their recipe game.
Fortunately for everyone, Le Creuset -- arguably the finest French cookware brand out there -- just kicked off its first-ever online factory sale, and it's filled with a huge selection of top-notch kitchen essentials for up to 50% off. This is not a drill.
The inaugural digital flash sale is stocked with some of Le Creuset's most popular offerings, like its enamel-coated cast iron Dutch ovens, skillet grills, saucepans, and covered skillets, plus a huge variety of bakeware, serving dishes, mugs, and more. We aren't overhyping it when we say that this may be the best Le Creuset sale you'll see all year, so you'll want to take a minute to scope out everything up for grabs. Here are some of our favorite finds so far.
- $74 off a 10.25-inch square skillet grill - [Get it]
- $92 off a signature saucepan - [Get it]
- $168 off an 8-quart Dutch oven - [Get it]
- $120 off a 3.75-quart deep covered skillet - [Get it]
- $115 off a 3.5-quart chef's oven - [Get it]
- 50% off a French press - [Get it]
- 50% off a three-piece stackable ramekin set - [Get it]
- 50% off a small teapot with infuser - [Get it]
- 50% off a classic butter dish - [Get it]
- 50% off a mortar and pestle - [Get it]
Since Le Creuset has such a diehard customer base and this is a truly phenomenal sale, stock is likely to fly quickly. So, you'll want to act fast to ensure what you want is still around. Take a look and load up at LeCreuset.com.