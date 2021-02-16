Save up to 40% on Le Creuset's Incredible Nonstick Cookware Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Although you may be most familiar with Le Creuset as the brand behind some of the best (and most eye-catching) Dutch ovens and enamel coated cast iron cookware around, the legendary premium French kitchen goods company has also perfected a range of more conventional day-to-day cookware. Case in point: its Toughened Nonstick PRO line of pots and pans, which is not only designed to put up with years and years of everyday use but is also a cinch to clean up. And right now, it's also a bargain thanks to a special sale offering up to 40% off the entire lineup of products.

This latest Toughened Nonstick PRO line is touted as four times stronger than previous releases, so you can rest assured it'll stand up to whatever ambitious COVID cooking experiments you may have in mind, and then some. Plus, it's all oven and dishwasher safe, so it's quite versatile and easy to keep clean.

If you're looking for a new fry pan, saucepan, saute pan, stock pot, or the full collection set, now's your time to act. There are currently great deals on a handful of some of the line's most popular items , which you can scope out right here. We've also gone ahead and plucked a few highlights that you'll find in the mix.