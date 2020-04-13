Get 20% Off Premium Cookware During This First-Of-Its-Kind Le Creuset Sale

If you're using all this downtime at home to work on mastering the art of meal-making, you owe it to yourself to stock up on some budget-friendly and chef-recommended essentials. Though if you're interested to heightening your culinary skills even further, you may want to invest in some premium enameled cast iron cookware from a brand like Le Creuset. In fact, right now's a good time to make some moves, because the iconic French kitchen goods manufacturer is currently running a first-of-its-kind 20% off sale on many of its best-selling items.
Whether you're looking for a top-notch Dutch oven (homemade sourdough, anyone?) or ready to upgrade to a truly excellent skillet or sauce pan, Le Creuset makes arguably the best on the market. There are a ton of great deals to be had since this is the first time the company has taken 20% off full price products like this, so you'd be wise to take a quick look around. However, to help you out, we pulled out a few of our favorites in the mix.
- A 3.5-quart round Dutch oven for $244 (down from $305) - [Get it]
- A 2.25-quart Signature saucepan for $184 (down from $230) - [Get it]
- A 10.25-inch Signature skillet for $100 (down from $170) - [Get it]
- A 5.25-quart roaster for $204 (down from $255) - [Get it]
- A 6-quart stock pot for $64 (down from $80) - [Get it]
- A 3.5-quart brasier for $248 (down from $310) - [Get it]
Head to Le Creuset to browse the bargains and make good on following in Ina Garten's footsteps.