Transition to Wearing Real Pants Again With 40% Off Everything at Levi's

Although there's no shame in wearing the same couple pairs of elastic waist pants while stuck at home for the time being, there will come a time when you'll be ready to transition back to normal attire. Or, perhaps you're looking for a good reason to actually slide into some button or zip-up drawers these days? Either way, now's your chance to score serious deals on denim and more from Levi's, which just kicked off a massive 40% off sale site wide.
In hopes of giving you a bit of good news at the moment, the iconic denim brand just launched a "Silver Lining" sale, and has slashed prices for everything on its site by 40%. That means you can snag everything from signature 501 jeans, vintage jackets, and everything in between at a steep discount. To get in on it, all you have to do is plug in the promo code SILVER40 at checkout. Here are some of our favorites you can save on right now.
- XX Chino slim taper fit pants - [Get it]
- Vintage fit sherpa trucker jacket - [Get it]
- 511 slim fit men's jeans - [Get it]
- Barstow western shirt - [Get it]
- Wedgie fit women's jeans - [Get it]
- 501 original shorts - [Get it]
- Vintage shortalls - [Get it]
Head to Levi's to browse the full breadth of bargains and use code SILVER40 to apply the discount.