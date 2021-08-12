This User-Friendly Infusion Machine Will Make You Feel Like a Culinary Genius The LĒVO II infuser fully automates the process of drying, activating, infusing, and dispensing herb-infused oils, butters, honeys and more. But is it worth buying? We tested it to find out.

It takes a lot of consideration when it comes to adding a big new appliance to my tiny New York kitchen. I hate sacrificing counter space for something that I’m not using on a daily basis and I also don’t like to store away things that I’m going to forget about. In Marie Kondo’s words, it needs to spark joy. I asked myself this question a few weeks ago when I got my hands on the LĒVO II, an infuser machine designed to cut down on preparation and cleaning time. I do love the idea of infused butter and oils, since they can really elevate any recipe—even a simple avocado toast (or as my mom called it growing up: pan con palta). The first thing I thought about making were cannabis edibles, which is something that my mom would not be proud of (sorry mom!) but I’ve been into consuming them for a while now. So, I set out to see how it might simplify the process, and whether it deserved a piece of my limited countertop real estate. Curious how it went? Keep scrolling to find out. The Snapshot What it is: LĒVO II is an innovative kitchen device that promises to simplify the process of herbal infusion from start to finish. What it costs: $299.99 Why it’s great: The machine is super easy to use, intelligent, and cuts down on the mess of the manual process. It also does a great job of retaining all the flavors without the need of other additives or preservatives. What would make it even better: For some, more space in the reservoir for liquid would be an amazing upgrade, but the 16 ounces that it currently holds is enough for personal use. Also, we wish it could infuse alcohol, but for safety reasons it’s not possible with this model.

About the Brand The idea started in 2011, when Founder and CEO Chrissy Bellman saw her group of friends struggle to infuse in a small dorm room and noticed that the process was too complicated for what she thought was a simple task. Believing that there had to be a better way, Bellman dedicated five years engineering and developing LĒVO while still working at her corporate job. In 2016, she introduced LĒVO to the world, integrating patented tech in a beautiful machine designed exclusively for infusing botanicals into oil and butter at the touch of a button. Today, the LĒVO II fully automates the process of drying, activating, infusing, and dispensing herb-infused oils, butters, honeys and more. Quality Check The LĒVO II is the brand’s second version of an infuser machine, updated with features like Wifi compatibility and a companion, power pods (where you put your herbs to infuse), and more customizable settings. The machine comes in various colors and includes a power pod, magnetic silicone stirrer, and reservoir. It doesn’t require any complicated assembling, you just have to make sure its parts are located where they’re intended to be, which is inside the reservoir. It also features a touch-enabled screen to easily set the temperature and timer for both the drying and infusion process (or control it from afar using the app). Overall, the machine feels sturdy and most of its components are dishwasher safe, which makes the process completely mess-free. Plus, the app is a game changer, allowing you to monitor and control the process, and easily get all the information you need to start your infusion recipes confidently, even if you’ve never infused anything before.

How to Use It I knew that the first thing I wanted to infuse when I got my LĒVO II was butter with cannabis flower. Making cannabis butter has been on my bucket list for a while, but I was intimidated by the manual process. To be honest, I was still a little skeptical because I thought I’d have to do a deep dive on the chemistry behind it to make sure I was doing everything correctly. Lucky for me, the LĒVO app had all the info on how to pair ingredients and which temperature and times are required for each infusion in a very simple way. You just choose the ingredients you’re using on the app and it will not only walk you through the process, but even offer suggestions for how to use your finished infusion in a variety of recipes. The first thing you need to do is connect your machine WiFi and pair it with the app. Next, select the ingredients you want to infuse in the app (or follow the steps in the instructions that come with your machine). In my case, I stuffed the power pod with cannabis flowers, popped it inside the reservoir and selected the activate cycle with the default setting of 249F for 30 minutes. This is a critical step to ensure you activate the THC. After it finished, I went ahead and poured two cups of melted unsalted butter in the reservoir and set the infusion cycle at 175F for two and a half hours. When it finished, all I had to do was press the button with the drop icon and pour the infused butter into an airtight container.

The Results I couldn’t believe how easy the process was. With just a touch of a couple of buttons I was able to achieve what otherwise would have been hours of preparation and clean up. I used the melted butter for popcorn and in a brownie mix recipe. Just like other edibles I had, the cannabis taste was pretty noticeable and it took a little bit for the THC effects to hit. After browsing through the recipes in the app, I’ve also learned that the infusion possibilities with the LĒVO II are endless. You can infuse herbs and fruits into any type of oil, milk, and even glycerin, which can be used to make beauty products like soaps and moisturizers. (The only thing that you can’t infuse in this machine is alcohol due to safety concerns). The reservoir is able to fit 16 ounces of liquid which is plenty for personal use. Our Verdict For $300, I think the LĒVO II is worth it if you’re into experimenting in the kitchen or are looking to spice up your recipes. Think olive oil infused with basil for your avocado toast or cannabis coconut oil for your gummies. With LĒVO, you don’t have to think much about logistics of preparation; just place your ingredients in the reservoir and wait. Its top-notch performance will make you feel like a culinary genius. Also, the machine is pretty compact so it can easily be stashed in a cupboard or pantry. But when it is sitting on your counter, its sleek design and elegant colors will definitely add a pop of style to your kitchen.