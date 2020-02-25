Why Austin’s Line Hotel Lives Up to the Hype

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
There’s a reason you’ll find Austin near the top of nearly every fastest growing cities list. The liberal bastion in the middle of Texas that’s worked tirelessly to Keep itself Weird is exceedingly livable, boasting some of the county’s greatest restaurants and food trucks, mouthwatering BBQ, an unmatched music scene, heaps of natural beauty, and a booming tech industry. It’s also the perfect place to spend a long weekend, particularly since you have your pick of over a dozen new hotels that’ve opened there since 2013. However, if you’re looking for one that shines a bit brighter than all of the others, you’ll want to look into booking a room at The Line Austin.
The Line Austin, which opened in 2018, sits smack in the center of the city in a landmark mid-century modern building that first opened in the '60s. And while it's been completely and expertly overhauled with a spacious, modern vibe, it hasn't compromised at all on its greatest assets: unparalleled views of Congress Bridge, Lady Bird Lake, and the city skyline itself. The 428-room property is the latest offering from the team behind the exceedingly popular Line Los Angeles and Line DC, each of which have become hotspots in their own right for both locals and visitors alike. So, whether you're looking to escape to ATX for a long weekend, or already live there want to treat yourself to a mini staycation, here's what you should know about the city's most recent standout hotel.
The rooms
One of the property's greatest offerings -- besides its location -- is its sweeping views of the city, and each of the hotel's 428 guest rooms (including 108 suites) feature excellent vistas of either nearby Lady Bird Lake or the city itself. The rooms themselves -- which start at $295 a night -- are fairly minimal in terms of furnishings, but come decked out with an interesting and unique assortment of design-forward touches that give you a sense of place, including topographically textured headboards, stacks of vintage books about Texas, modern light fixtures that evoke clusters of fireflies, and artwork from emerging local artists. Other notable amenities include a handsome work table and chairs, walk-in rain showers, and a mini bar stocked with local snacks and drinks.
The food, drink, and nightlife scene
For a diehard food town like Austin, The Line's various offerings manage to stand out in the crowd. The hotel has four places to eat, including the excellent main restaurant, Arlo Grey. It's helmed by Kristen Kish (Top Chef season 10 winner), and features a family-style menu that changes seasonally (expect things like a roasted maitake mushroom salad, fried steamed buns with avocado, and braised rabbit with sausage). There's also Dean's One Trick Pony, an elevated dive bar-ish spot that serves upgraded bar snacks and burgers (plus a great selection of frozen cocktails) and free shuffleboard and billiards. To keep you caffeinated and well-snacked morning, noon, and night, there's also Alfreds, a charming lobby coffee shop.
The real jewel in The Line's crown, though, is P6. It's a stunning rooftop bar (named for the parking garage that it replaced) featuring a menu stocked with unique sharable cocktails and plates alongside next-level panoramic views, particularly of Congress Bridge. Time your visit right, and you'll have a front row seat to watch over a million of the city's famous bats fly out from under the bridge at dusk (peak bat season is from late spring to early fall). If you stick around after the sun goes down on the weekend, expect things to turn up a bit courtesy of popular local DJs.
The culture
Thanks to its prime location, there's no shortage of stuff to do nearby, whether you want to take off on foot or take advantage of the Line's complimentary bike rentals. And if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, you can even rent canoes and head out on the lake nearby.
Of course, this is the sort of place where you'll be more than tempted to stay put, too. The ground level outdoor pool is a perfect place to recover after a late night out thanks to cushy lounge chairs and umbrellas (where you could, theoretically, also do some work on the free Wifi). Feel like working off a couple tacos? There's an on-site fitness center, plus a steady schedule of weekly yoga and meditation classes to
Bottom line, if you're in the mood to stay somewhere that gives you the full sense of a getaway unto itself, The Line is designed to deliver.