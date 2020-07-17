Get a Taste of Summer Vacation With This Maine Lobster Roll Delivery Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There really is nothing that compares to a biting into a super-fresh lobster roll during the summer. Even better? Doing so steps from a lobster shack on the coast of Maine. And while a road trip to Vacationland may not be in the cards for you this year on account of travel restrictions and, well, everything else, you can still get your hands on a real deal seafood treat from the comfort of your own home. In fact, right now, you can snag a great deal on a DIY lobster roll kit from Beal's Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor, Maine courtesy of this piping hot Goldbelly flash sale.

To ensure you don't miss out a delectable crustacean-and-bun summer staple, Goldbelly is currently offering $130 off the special lobster roll meal kit from Beal's, which has been providing Bar Harbor and the rest of Maine with fresh lobsters and seafood since 1932. The kit, which comes with the fixins needed to make eight proper lobster rolls, is currently up for grabs for $189, down from the original $320 menu price. Do the math, and that's roughly $23 per roll, which is a steal considering the typical market rate of high season lobster.

Here's what you'll get in the box, which is packed to order:

2 pounds fresh cooked lobster meat

8 fresh brioche buns

Beal's "buttah"

Beal's mayo

A special instruction card on how to properly prepare your lobster rolls

Head to Goldbelly to take advantage and cave into your slathered lobster cravings.