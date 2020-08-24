Shopping Long-Haul Road Tripping Essentials, According to People Who Live on the Road From vanlifers and veteran RVers to frequent road trippers and touring country musicians, we asked the experts to weigh in to help you stay comfortable, connected, and fully engaged during your next long-haul drive.

Unsplash/Blake Wisz/Maitane Romagosa

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

For most people, road tripping is an excuse to load up a car with your favorite people, a fire playlist, and some well-curated snacks and cruise across America. To invoke an overused cliche, it’s a trip where the journey (the pit-stops, the roadside attractions, the motels and campsites) is just as exciting -- if not moreso -- as the destination itself. It’s also, for most people, a journey that only lasts a few days.



And then there are those who have quite literally turned road tripping into a way of life. They’re the people who live out of modified vans or RVs for months and years at a time, embracing a lifestyle that enables them to explore the country on their own terms, at their own pace. They are modern nomads -- often by choice -- with a well of wisdom and expertise to offer us rookie road-trippers looking for a safe and fun way to get out and travel somewhere amidst the ongoing pandemic.



So, we tracked down some fascinating real-life vanlifers, full-time RVers, and even a country music star who’s logged many, many miles touring to get the scoop on how they make living on the road work for them to help you better prepare for your next long-haul adventure behind the wheel. We asked them about everything from the products they rely on and the comforts they cherish, to the logistical challenges and solutions they’ve found along the way. In other words, this is a must-read before you plan your next big trip on the open road.

Unplash/Holly Mandarich

The Secret to Staying Comfortable Without the luxury of square footage or full-size furniture to kick back and relax on, finding ways to comfortably wind down after a long day on the road is critical. For husbands Matt and Brad Kirouac, co-founders of the national parks-focused community app, podcast, and blog Hello Ranger who sold their Chicago loft in 2018, bought an RV, and now live on the road full-time, it’s all about blocking out the light and noise



“There's a surprisingly high amount of times you will be parked under street lights inside and outside of RV parks. We recommend getting really comfortable pillows, eye masks, and misting sprays,” said Brad. “I was always against this until this triple threat combo put me right to sleep and I had the best night's sleep I had ever had. Including our old king size bed from our loft in Chicago."



“I'm also obsessed with my sound machine, which I typically have set to 'rainforest.'" Matt said. “It's something I used pretty much 24/7 in our loft in Chicago, so it's provided this feeling of 'home' for me for a long time, no matter where we are.”

For Lauren and Steven Keys, a young couple who criss-crossed the country in 2019 in a modified cargo van visiting every national park, a real Allswell mattress in the back made a huge difference. “We got to enjoy a little bit of the comfort of home every night,” said Lauren.



Of course, because putting a real mattress in the back of your vehicle isn’t realistic for most people, but the Keys said that a couple budget-friendly sleeping bags from Walmart also served them well when they were boondocking during the winter. They also echo the need for blocking out light by using a collapsible windshield sunshade to help keep the van cool while they were hiking and to conceal them when camping in plain sight in parking lots.

And while most of us aren’t able to travel around in a legit tour bus, we asked the country music singer/songwriter Carly Pearce how she manages to keep a steady schedule of shuteye on a crowded tour bus between shows. “I live with 5 grown men, which is so much fun but definitely an adjustment!” she said. However, she makes it work by bringing some simple comforts from home.



“I am one of those rare birds who actually sleeps better on a bus! I always bring my own pillow and blanket, which oddly makes me feel more like I am at home,” she said. “I also have SugarBear brand sleep gummy vitamins that work wonders.”

Amazon

How to Recharge Your Tech in a Crowded Car Even if you have a few USB ports in the front and back seats, it’s likely your crew will be fighting over who gets to charge their phone next. Plus, you may need an assist when it comes to charging bigger devices like a laptop (considering working from home is the new norm, why not work from the road?). Almost every road-tripping pro we spoke with recommends investing in a power inverter, which plugs into a traditional cigarette lighter and has AC outlets and USB ports.



Katie Diederichs and Ben Zweber, who’ve built two campervans and road tripped extensively across the US, Costa Rica, and New Zealand, swear by the $35 Bestek 300W. They used it while working on laptops out of one of their campervans for three months and found it to be both essential and reliable.



Also, on the road, solar-powered devices are your friend. Diederichs and Zweber are big fans of the Luci solar-powered light from Mpower. “[It] collapses almost flat and can sit on your dashboard as you drive, soaking up those rays of sun. When you're ready to use it, simply blow it up, turn it on, and you've got yourself a light source,” said Diedrichs.

Unsplash/Kevin Schmid

The Importance of Plotting Out Your Overnights in Advance As much fun as it is to let the open road guide you where you're going, having a sense of where you'll park it for the night to rest up and eat is always a good idea. It's also something that's particularly important in the Covid era, as smaller communities are adding travel restrictions to protect itself, and many sites are booked up because so many more people are camping and RVing right now. For the Kirouacs, planning their trips for the past six months has meant slowing them down a bit, to ensure they're being respectful of the communities they visit. "Seeing how our home is where we park it, we could be all over the place, but we decided to practice traveling with social responsibility," said Brad. "It is so important to realize distancing is only one facet of traveling with social reasonability. Another would be to make sure to check your routes and local hospitals to see what their capacities are so you do not bombard a health care system that is trying to recover or stay stable for their local communities." So, if you do have the means to spend an extended time on the road, now's a good time to keep your movement limited to areas where it's responsible to do so. "It's not the time for us to be crisscrossing the country and doing short stints in random RV parks, especially in small towns that don't have the infrastructure to handle a potential outbreak from any travelers," Matt said. "One silver lining, though, is how nice and refreshing it has felt to get into more of a 'routine' and establish a sense of home in these places where we get to spend longer periods of time. Not since being anchored in Chicago have I felt the opportunity to find my 'local' grocery stores, coffee shops, hiking paths, walking trails, etc." Of course, not everyone can afford to be gone from home for the amount it takes to travel the country slowly. In that case, you can at least set yourself up for (safe) success by finding the absolute best campgrounds, vetted by veteran road-trippers, RVers, and campers alike. Leigh Wetzel and Brian Easterling, who've been traveling full-time on the road for over 10 years, knew there was a demand for such a resource, and decided to create Campendium. The free app and website allows you to search in any area and determine what your best options to call home for the night are. It offers tens of thousands of places to camp around the country, from swanky RV parks to free remote destinations, all of which are vetted by its team of full-time travelers and reviewed by its 275,000-plus members.

Shutterstock

The Snacking Essentials Plotting out the restaurants and fast food spots you want to try along your way is one of the best parts of planning a road trip, but you’ll absolutely need some reliable snacks on board.



And while we absolutely approve of finding any and all excuse to spend your trip eating gas station jerky and Doritos, you may feel a bit better and more energized with some slightly healthier options mixed in. The Kirouacs typically stock up on nutritious standys like Perfect Bars, Clif Bars, and Taos Mountain Bars. Matt -- a self-described “annoyingly persnickety snacker” -- is also partial to hummus, apples, and canned tuna.



Of course, you’ll also want a convenient vessel to keep your cold snacks cool, and preferably one that doesn’t take up a lot of space. Carly Pearce relies on her Yeti Backpack Cooler -- which is equipped with special ColdCell tech for superior “cold-holding” -- to keep her go-to healthy snacks (hummus, veggies, fruits & nuts, Greek yogurt, etc.) cool on the road. “It has been such a life saver!” she said. Fellow country musician Russell Dickerson has a similar appreciation for Yeti gear while touring. "We have a Yeti 65 on the road that is essential for all of our pre & post show hangs," he said. "We set up a huge tent, cafe lights, little fire pit and some corn hole right outside the bus and the Yeti cooler is always stacked with cold crispy beverages! Also the Yeti tumblers. Everyone has their own big tumbler and those will keep a beverage chilly for a daggum week!"

If you’re planning to make hot meals (and don’t have a van/RV with a hookup), Diedrichs receommends investing in a simple, compact camp stove. This nifty and space-saving option from Snow Peak is a solid pick.

Shutterstock

How to Stay Sane and Entertained No matter how much you like the people you’re road-tripping with, being cooped up in close quarters eventually grows tiresome. But one great way to curb irritability is to keep some healthy distractions and entertainment at the ready. For the Kirouacs, that means Nintendo. "We have a Nintendo Wii that's pretty awesome and endlessly entertaining," said Matt. "I especially love Mario Party, since it's just a fun thing we can easily do together and get distracted for a few hours, without me getting overly competitive and thus ruining the point of the game." Still, it's just as important to find some entertainment you can enjoy solo. "We have a JBL Wireless Speaker that we use constantly," said Brad. "Normally you will hear me playing Lord Huron or Fiona Apple in the mornings while I make coffee and dance around the RV when Matt is out hiking. I guess you can say I don't dance well, so that's why I make sure Matt is gone before I get into my morning ritual. And rituals are so important, because it helps co-living in such a small place become more manageable." There's also something particularly great about watching a movie to wind down at night after a long day on the road. A portable projector is a great choice to elevate the whole experience, too. Whether you're projecting onto a sheet strung up across the outside your car, or looking to set up a mini theater inside it, this super-portable (and deceptively powerful) version from Anker is a solid option. Plus, then you'll also have a go-to for backyard movie nights when you're home.

Amazon

How to Stay Connected Without a Strong Signal Although one of the best parts of hitting the road is disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of the digital world, realistically you're going to want to check in on occasion (especially if you're on an extended trip). Plus, navigating the backroads is a bit tough with no signal to pull up Google Maps. Fortunately, there are some simple fixes to keep you well enough on the grid even in a dead zone. One of the easiest ways to pick up a better signal in a place where your data connection slows to a crawl is to invest in a solid signal booster. More than a couple of the road trip pros we spoke with rely on signal boosters from the brand WeBoost, which can help out in a pinch. The Kirouacs swear by the WeBoost Drive X, a beacon-like device that easily installs wherever you want it and can amplify your 4G or 3G signal nearly 32-fold (that makes a huge difference when you're desperately waiting on a map to load). Of course even a signal booster can't always help you if you're truly in the middle of nowhere far, far away from any cell tower. That's why Diedrichs and Zweber download as many maps, playlists, podcasts, and movies as possible to their devices ahead of time when they do have a strong connection. "One major thing we’ve learned is to download the offline version of Google Maps before entering rural areas," Katie said. "This allows you to have access to maps even if you have no cell signal. The same is true for podcasts, audiobooks, music and Netflix. Download them to your devices so you don’t have to fret if you do enter a dead spot."

Got all that? It's a lot, we know, but hopefully these recommendations will help you decide how to stock up before you set out. And just in case you need a little inspiration to help decide where to go and what to see along the way, we've got you covered on that front, too.