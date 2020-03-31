Re-Up Your Stash of Self Care Essentials During This Big LookFantastic Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
While things are a bit unnerving in the world right now, one of the best things you can do to put yourself at ease is make your own world a bit smaller whenever possible with a self care routine. Taking time to re-center and de-stress may not seem like a big deal, but it can make a huge difference, especially as we all adjust to a new normal in which our regular habits, routines, and social lives have been completely upended. In other words, prioritizing a daily ritual that involves skincare, essential oils, or whatever else it is that'll help you to generally chill out and feel better is a good thing. And luckily, today's a great day to stock up on a lot of pertinent self care essentials thanks to a sprawling sale on the stuff over at LookFantastic.
Whether you're a sucker for premium face masks and jade rollers, like to dabble in essential oil aromatherapy, are indulging in more baths that usual, or just in the mood to discover new self-pampering options, LookFantastic is offering 22% off hundreds of products that'll set you up right. To get the discount, just enter code CARE22 at checkout.
The selection is vast, so you'll want to peruse when you have a minute, but here are some highlights worth noting.
- this works Deep Sleep pillow spray - [Get it]
- NEOM essential oil blends (4-pack) - [Get it]
- NUXE Rêve de Miel body scrub - [Get it]
- NEOM Organics London real luxury magnesium body butter - [Get it]
- this works Deep Sleep Heavenly candle - [Get it]
- Aromatherapy Associates Relax body wash - [Get it]
- NUXE Crème Fraîche de Beauté mas - [Get it]
- this works Morning Expert hyaluronic serum - [Get it]
Check out all the bargains up for grabs at LookFantastic, and be sure to use code CARE22 at checkout.