Meet Lucy Yu, the Woman Behind One of NYC’s Most Inspiring Bookstores

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”

Yu had been inching closer and closer to her longtime dream of opening a bookstore, and after some research, a business plan, and a GoFundMe page, she opened Yu and Me Books, a shop in New York City’s Chinatown that shines a light on immigrant stories. The space boasts upwards of 2,000 titles that Yu and her team thoughtfully curate, along with a cafe space and a robust lineup of programming, including author readings and community events.

Here, Yu shares with us the meaningful inspiration behind her shop’s opening, how stories can change the world, and why community and self-care are everything when it comes to entrepreneurial success.