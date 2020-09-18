Buying Incredibly Delicious Sustainable Seafood Has Never Been Easier

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Many of us welcome autumn. I do not. I have a proclivity to hang on to summer for as long as I can. Helping me achieve this is the indomitable Luke's Lobster. If you've never had Luke's Lobster, I implore you to stop reading right now, smash that link, and order a bundle of their lobster rolls.

Luke's has been a prominent figure in the seafood scene for years (starting in 2009), and has been providing sustainable seafood to the masses ever since. They work directly with local fishermen and cut out the middleman. This means better wages for the fishermen and fresher seafood for you.

And although Luke's proverbial bread & butter is, well, lobster, they also offer bluefin tuna, crab, soup, live lobsters, and seasoning. As an added bonus, if your order is $95+, you can get it all shipped for free when you use the code FREESHIPNLD at checkout (valid through 9/25).

So head over to Luke's Lobster, check out the shop, read about their sustainable practices, and finally, order what will likely be some of the best seafood you've ever had.