14 of the Best Blue Apron Recipes and Meals to Try Right Now

Crispy Skin Salmon & Orzo

This colorful dish is filled with flavors of crispy skin-on salmon over a bed of tender orzo, tossed with sauteed veggies and a rich, tangy sauce made from butter, lemon, and salty capers. This meal takes a little longer to cook—right around 40 minutes—but it’s worth the wait! Your tastebuds will be dancing over this savory seafood dish.

Hot Honey Chicken

Doesn’t this look delicious?. This seared chicken with a sweet, creamy honey sauce paired with the savory Panzanella makes for the perfect dish—and it only takes 35 minutes to prep and cook. In this take on the Italian bread salad, you’ll toss croutons with fresh tomatoes, spinach, and cipolline onions. These small and delicately sweet onions are marinated in balsamic vinegar for a wonderfully zesty flavor.

Creamy Pesto Shrimp & Pasta

Lumaca rigata pasta perfectly complements the bright flavors and textures of the sauteed shrimp and zucchini in this quick, easy meal. The ingredients are brought together with a light cream sauce and verdant basil pesto. This simple 25-minute meal is perfect for a night in. It's hard to go wrong with pesto and pasta!

NY Strip Steaks & Herb Mushroom Pan Sauce

The comforting and decadent sides that come with this steak dish make it a hard-to-beat favorite. The addition of a creamy mushroom sauce drizzled on top will have you feeling like you’re dining in a New York City steakhouse. Step it up a notch by cooking with a cast-iron skillet—its ability to conduct and retain intense heat will give the steak an irresistibly crispy, restaurant-quality sear. It takes longer to make (45 minutes), but it’s worth the extra work.

Creamed Onion & Smoked Gouda Burger

Who doesn’t love a good burger night? Blue Apron is transforming your average burger with this new take on creamed onions as a luxe burger topping with melt in your mouth flavor. With the added Smoked Gouda flavor, this burger will turn into a must-have for every cookout. Pro tip: Cook it in a pan and add a bit of cream and sugar to help to tenderize and caramelize the onions to perfection for even more zest. Between prep and cook time, you’ll be eating in about 40 minutes.

Smoky Brussels Sprout & Black Bean Tacos

You will absolutely catch us eating these tacos on any Taco Tuesday. Warm flour tortillas are loaded with a duo of mashed black beans and Brussels sprouts, roasted with a fiery chipotle chile paste until perfectly tender. These tacos are served with a hearty side of roasted sweet potatoes to contrast the bold flavors. Quick, healthy, and delicious.

One-Pot Shrimp & Udon Noodles

Enjoy this 25-minute meal with easy prep and even easier clean-up on a busy night. Blue Apron brought in the one-pot meal to save you time on cooking and cleaning up without sacrificing the decadent flavors you’ve come to know and love in Blue Apron recipes. Thick udon noodles are a comfort food staple that pair perfectly with umami-rich sauces. In this recipe, you’ll combine black bean sauce, soy glaze, sesame oil, and—for a final kick—some fresh lime zest to send your taste buds on a trip to Japan.

Soy-Glazed Pork Meatloaf

With a 40-minute prep time, Blue Apron puts a twist on the traditional homestyle meal by making it with an irresistibly savory-sweet glaze of soy, hoisin, and spicy sambal. A wonderfully delicious complement to the umami-rich sesame oil in the mashed potatoes paired with this dish.

Cheesy Pork Chorizo Enchiladas

You’ll be itching to taste the hearty filling in these flavorful enchiladas as soon as the aromas fill your kitchen. The pork chorizo with bell pepper is cooked in a light tomato sauce until tender. Toss in the oven under a layer of Monterey jack cheese (the more cheese, the better, we say) and finish it off with a dollop of sour cream.

Deviled Chicken & Honey Chipotle Sauce

You’ll want to save this Blue Apron recipe card after trying this wildly delicious dish. You’ll make a beautifully crispy golden coating for these chicken breasts by dredging them in spiced butter and cheesy breadcrumbs. Pop them in the oven to achieve a perfect crispness and you’ll be dining in no less than 40 minutes.

Sauteed Beef & Bok Choy

The main ingredient of this meal is the star: spicy gochujang mayo drizzled on top of the crispy veggies and tender beef, glazed with sweet and savory brown sugar soy sauce. We’re drooling already. Present the meal over a bed of fluffy rice, which provides the perfect base for soaking up the rest of that delicious sauce. Bonus: You’ll be enjoying your dinner in only 25 minutes.

Beef & Broccoli Lo Mein

This dish gets its gourmet flare from fresh lo mein noodles. The delightfully springy texture is perfectly complemented by the sweet and savory sauce, plus a bit of tender beef. Garnish it with crunchy cashews and a Japanese togarashi seasoning, and it’ll be ready to enjoy in a quick 20 minutes.

Apple & Watermelon Radish Salad

This super quick—just 15 minute—salad is a fall favorite. Crisp, sweet apple, crunchy walnuts, and mildly peppered watermelon radish are all tossed together in a rich brown butter dijon vinaigrette. Light and healthy, this salad is perfect for a quick lunch or a starter to the rest of your dinner.

Biscuit Apple Cobbler

Blue Apron isn’t just about dinner; they also have some to-die-for and easy-to-make desserts. You can choose from a selection of add-ons each week, like this apple cobbler. It’s spiced with a warming blend of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and allspice, and finished with a biscuit topping. 45 minutes later, you’ll be devouring this treat! Honestly, who needs dinner, anyway?