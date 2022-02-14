11 Must-Try Freshly Meals and Recipes Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Eating nutritious meals can be difficult when you have a full and active life with little time (or patience) for grocery shopping and cooking every night. You may have tried a few meal subscription boxes, which arrived with tons of ingredients and complicated recipes or took too long to prepare. So what’s a busy, health-conscious person like yourself to do? Give Freshly a try. Freshly is a meal subscription box that offers ready-to-eat chef-cooked meals for one. (And who doesn’t want their very own personal chef?) All you have to do is pop your Freshly meal in the microwave for 3 minutes (or less) and enjoy. You can choose from the 30-plus Freshly meal menu items each week, and you can even filter those choices by your unique dietary needs whether you’re looking for options that are dairy-free, gluten-free, low-carb, plant-based, nut-free, and more. And, Freshly meals range from 250-550 calories, with the average coming in at just over 400 calories. Meal choices change weekly, but don’t worry: Customer favorites will always be available. With so many options, there is always something for everyone. Let’s have a look at some of the best recipes available from Freshly right now.

This dish has butternut squash done three ways: diced and seasoned with cinnamon, pureed and mixed into arborio rice, and blended with nutmeg to make a delicious gravy. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and grated parmesan cheese, we can’t think of a better cool weather dinner.

One of the best things about Freshly meals is that the chefs “sneak” extra vegetables in to give you that extra healthy boost. The carrots and spinach blended into these beef meatballs make them even heartier and—as if the chefs couldn’t be sneakier—the mashed potatoes have cauliflower “hidden” inside. Served with a side of garlicky steamed broccoli, this is the perfect dish for a chilly fall or winter evening.

Who else wishes they could eat Thanksgiving turkey year-round? Lean turkey slices are paired with creamy mashed potatoes and green bean casserole with a twist, so you don’t have to wait for one day a year to indulge. Bonus: this Freshly meal is high-flavor but low-carb.

Homemade falafel is no easy feat, but thankfully a Freshly chef has completed the challenge for you. This dish is a low-calorie, dairy-free, plant-based, gluten-free dream. So many flavors come together to make the falafel bowl, from roasted tri-colored peppers to lemon-tahini and cilantro. Try this dish on a meatless Monday and find yourself enjoying eating healthy.

Chicken thighs add extra flavor to any dish, and the chicken tikka masala is no exception. The chicken is served with a vegetable biryani (diced carrots, green beans, and peas), fragrant basmati rice, and a creamy masala sauce that will have your tastebuds begging for more.

Gluten-free and high in protein, this Mexican favorite will liven up any boring dinner routine. The cheesy dish comes with basmati rice, black beans, colorful peppers, and pulled pork and is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied. The slow-roasted pork is juicy and savory, but beware: it’s a little spicy!

A chicken breast hand-breaded with gluten-free almond flour and oven-fried, this dish is as delicious as it is diet-friendly (only 560 calories). The chicken is served with a masterful mac and cheese—noodles made from brown rice and cheese sauce made with butternut squash—that makes it mouthwatering, yet healthier than your average pasta dish. Plus, this Freshly meal comes with a side of garlicky green beans to top it off.

This hearty meal includes a perfectly grilled flat-iron steak topped with a creamy peppercorn and porcini mushroom sauce. The steak is served over a bed of mashed red potatoes and is sure to satisfy even the meatiest of meat-eaters. Freshly makes sure to pack multiple servings of vegetables into every meal, and the steak peppercorn is no exception. This dish also comes with a side of French green beans and sautéed carrots tossed with garlic oil, lemon, and herbs.

This Freshly meal will satisfy your pasta cravings without all the carbs. Juicy, oven-roasted chicken breast sits on top of creamy, lemony, garlicky zoodles that pack a punch. You get even more greens with blanched broccoli, and the dish is topped with tart capers. At 300 calories and only 16 grams of carbs, you can eat this delicious meal guilt-free.

This is arguably the most flavorful Freshly meal on the list! Juicy and tender sous-vide cooked pork chunks topped with a California, pasilla, and Arbol chile sauce create a celebration of tantalizing flavors. The pork comes with lime and cilantro basmati rice and slow-braised black beans cooked with turkey bacon, onions, jalapeno peppers, and spices.

This Freshly meal swaps out kidney beans for roasted sweet potatoes for a fresh twist on the classic chili recipe. The beef bowl is slow-simmered with bell peppers, onions, celery, and tomatoes for the traditional flavor that you crave. It also has a subtle kick thanks to the three chile powder blend. When it’s cold outside, we promise you’ll want to curl up with this hearty bowl and a good book.

How much does Freshly cost per meal? Freshly meal plans are available in five different options: four meals per week ($11.79 per meal), six meals per week ($9.99 per meal), eight meals per week ($9.49 per meal), ten meals per week ($9.29 per meal), or 12 meals per week ($8.99 per meal). The more meals you get, the lower the price for each.

