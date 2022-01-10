5 of the Best Healthy Meal Kit Services That Make It Easy to Eat Better

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Eating “healthier” can look different to everyone—adding more veggies to your plate, eliminating fast food (sorry, McDonalds), upping your protein intake, or even just remembering to drink more water every day. Knowing where to begin can be tricky and sometimes overwhelming, and meal delivery services have stepped up to help introduce you to the new lifestyle. Meal kits can be an easy way to introduce yourself to healthier eating habits and new foods. Most meal kit companies offer a plethora of recipes or pre-made dishes that will keep you on your path to healthy eating. And there’s no shame in using a meal kit to start eating better; there are plenty of different quality options out there now, and many can be tailored to your unique lifestyle or dietary preferences. Let’s take a closer look at a few of them. Which healthy meal delivery service is right for me? When it comes to selecting a healthy meal delivery service, there’s a seemingly endless list of companies to pick from, and almost just as many variables to consider when making your decision. One of the most important factors to many people is cost. While meal delivery services have a reputation for being on the pricey side, there are definitely options for a wide range of budgets. Whether you’re pinching pennies this month or have some extra cash in your pocket to treat yourself, there’s a service that’ll match. Another feature to consider is the range of meals or recipes offered. Whether you’re powered by plants or a strictly meat and potatoes kind of eater, you want to make sure the service in question can provide you with options that match your palate—while introducing you to healthy foods, too. It’s nice to have some flexibility, too, in case you want to try vegan meals one week or switch up your protein the next. The meal plans we’ve explored cater to different diets, goals, and lifestyles, so you can keep dinner interesting. It’s also good to think about promotional discounts, the ease of canceling, the availability of nutritional insights, and how well the company limits food waste. Fortunately, all of the choices we explored check some—if not all—of these boxes. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive way to prepare homemade meals for your family, want to learn some culinary skills for the first time, or need something quick to heat up to help you reach your food goals, meal kits can get you there.

HelloFresh

We’re willing to bet that you’ve already heard of HelloFresh, considering this meal kit service has dominated the space with its fuss-free approach to healthy eating. And when you look at the range of diets and preferences HelloFresh accommodates, it’s easy to see why. You can choose from traditional meat and veggie recipes, vegetarian cuisines, family-friendly selections, calorie-smart choices, quick and easy dishes, or pescatarian meals. As a bonus, it’s easy to switch from one meal track to the next as needed, so your HelloFresh orders can change alongside your evolving goals. Each recipe takes only 15–50 minutes to prepare, with most clocking in at about 30 minutes. Who is HelloFresh best for? HelloFresh almost always has an introductory offer, whether it’s a discount on your first box or throwing some free recipes in. If you’re ready to take your nutrition and cooking up a notch without sacrificing too much of your free time, HelloFresh could be a great place to start. HelloFresh plans and prices While other service plans may be better suited for single people, HelloFresh caters to couples and families of four. The process is simple: you choose how many people you’ll be feeding and the number of meals you want, and you’ll select new recipes that most entice your taste buds every week. Portions start at $7.49, but range depending on the meal. You’ll also have to work the $9.99 shipping cost into your weekly total. Popular HelloFresh menu items Hearty Steak and Potatoes with Balsamic-Cranberry Pan Sauce

Mozzarella-Crusted Chicken with Blistered Tomatoes and Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos with Avocado Crema

Zucchini Pomodoro Penne Bake with Mozzarella & Herbed Ricotta One of the main advantages of picking HelloFresh is the wide variety of flavors and cuisines included in each weekly menu. If you’re using meal delivery services to help inspire and refresh your dinner rotation, you won’t be disappointed by this company’s offerings. HelloFresh can help you redefine healthier home cooking (or get those picky eaters to clear their plates).

Snap Kitchen

With Snap Kitchen you can choose from high-protein meals, keto-friendly options, low-carb dishes, or simple, well-balanced dinners. Each meal is created with a focus on protein and seasonal produce. Snap Kitchen makes meals without preservatives, antibiotics, artificial sweeteners, and hormones, offering subscribers peace of mind about how they’re fueling their bodies. Did we mention that every meal is also gluten-free? In addition to making healthy eating easier, Snap Kitchen vows to deliver nourishing meals to those who help to enrich their community. The company proudly touts the donation of over four million meals since 2010 to influential community members like teachers, first responders, frontline workers, and nonprofit organizations. It’s nice to know the company you’re backing is also backing those who keep your community running. Who is Snap Kitchen best for? Snap Kitchen aims to be the meal delivery service that simplifies your life while helping you achieve the healthy lifestyle you’re after. Whether you’re set on getting lean or bulking up, the company strives to have a range of meal kits to help take the guesswork out of eating for your goals. Snap Kitchen plans and prices You can select from weekly 6-meal or 12-meal plans with portions ranging from $10.50–$12.67 (and bonus: free shipping). Whether you’re looking for convenient low-carb meals to help you hit your goals faster or a foolproof way of integrating healthy eating into your lifestyle, Snap Kitchen is a great option to try. Popular Snap Kitchen menu items Turkey Meatloaf

Almond-Crusted Salmon

Mongolian Beef

Steak Street Tacos The best part? There’s no cooking required! Snap Kitchen’s team of chefs handles all the chopping and preparing; all you need is a few minutes to heat up your pre-cooked meals.

Factor

One of HelloFresh’s sister companies, Factor, serves a similar customer base to Snap Kitchen who are more interested in eating the meals rather than making them. Each delivery includes a range of individually-packaged single-serving items. Upon first glance, it may seem wasteful, but nearly all components of Factor’s packaging are reusable or recyclable. With its focus on creating convenient, nourishing meals without skimping on flavor, Factor offers a reliable way to fuel your body. All you have to do is heat the dishes up for a few minutes in the microwave or oven, and you can easily enjoy a healthy meal from the comfort of home, no matter how busy your schedule may be. Recipes are created by dietitians and prepared by chefs, so you’re guaranteed a fresh-never-frozen meal that’s nutritionally balanced and delicious. Who is Factor best for? If you’re all about eating healthy, but struggle to find the time to prepare meals, Factor may be an answer to your dilemma. This service delivers fresh, ready-prepared meals right to your door to take the hassle out of healthy eating. Factor plans and prices With Factor, you can choose from keto, calorie-smart, or vegan meal options to customize the delivery to your preferred palate. Each delivery includes anywhere from four to 18 meals, ranging from $15–$18 per meal with a $9.99 shipping fee. Popular Factor menu items Monterey Spinach Chicken

Chicken Piccata

Shrimp Alfredo

Pork Shepherd’s Pie Factor prides itself on curating expertly-crafted meals with premium ingredients. Meals are free of hormones, antibiotics, refined sugars, and GMOs—without being free of taste—and are even vetted by a team of registered dietitians to ensure nutritional quality.

Daily Harvest

Superfood-packed smoothies? Check. Plant-powered dishes? Check. Delicious, nourishing meals in minutes? Daily Harvest is a hard-to-beat option when kickstarting your healthy eating journey. Deliveries from Daily Harvest take health-conscious eating to new heights with organic meals and a whole-food focus. You have the option to pick from smoothies, grain bowls, flatbreads, soup, bites, and even ice creams. Some of the delicious offerings from Daily Harvest include Cold Brew and Almond Smoothies, Brussels Sprouts and Lime Pad Thai, Carrot and Coconut Curry, and Vanilla Swirled Black Sesame Ice Cream—is your mouth watering yet? Each item is entirely plant-based and made without dairy, gluten, gums, fillers, or artificial flavors and sweeteners. While other companies mainly offer solutions for dinner, Daily Harvest takes a more comprehensive approach with items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. This is an excellent option if you’re looking to integrate healthy eating into other parts of your day, like your morning commute or lunch break. This approach also adds more flexibility to healthy eating; you can customize your order to include items that pair best with the busiest parts of your schedule. Who is Daily Harvest best for? If you want to add more plant-based options to your diet and try exciting flavor combinations like Mulberry and Dragonfruit Oat Bowls, Daily Harvest is worth checking out. Daily Harvest plans and prices You can select anywhere from nine to 26 items to add to your box for each delivery, taking the flexibility factor even further. Each item takes only about five minutes to prepare (perfect for a commercial break during your nightly binge-sesh) and costs anywhere from $5.99–$8.99. The more foods you add to your box, the more you’ll save on each individual meal—so go ahead and add that extra dessert. Plus, shipping and taxes are accounted for in the cost of each selection, so there are no surprises at checkout. Popular Daily Harvest menu items Cold Brew and Almond Smoothies

Brussels Sprouts

Lime Pad Thai

Carrot and Coconut Curry

Vanilla Swirled Black Sesame Ice Cream When you take your first bites of each meal, it’ll be hard to believe that everything on Daily Harvest’s menu is entirely plant-based. We think your taste buds will be begging for more, but we’ll let you decide that for yourself.

EveryPlate