The Best HelloFresh Meals and Recipes on Its Menu Right Now

While we collectively (and actively) attempt to emulate those beautiful meals we see while scrolling through Instagram and TikTok, most of us could use some guidance on how to accomplish said culinary creativity. That's where HelloFresh can help. HelloFresh's delicious recipes give us options when overwhelmed—which seems to happen more often than not nowadays. The menu is inclusive of a variety of dietary lifestyles, with options that offer meals catering to those who are keto, vegan, vegetarian, low-cal, low-carb, and gluten-free. Sure, it’s easy to buy a bunch of organic, sustainable, and health-conscious ingredients; the greater challenge comes when we’re in the kitchen without an idea of how to combine them into a worthy dish that actually tastes good. HelloFresh meal planning gives you a chance to create flavorful, no-fuss food combos that you'll enjoy (and actually know how to put together).

How much does HelloFresh cost per meal? HelloFresh is an affordable meal kit delivery service plan with average costs of around $7 per meal. One of the biggest benefits of using HelloFresh is the long-term savings you'll see from buying fewer groceries that go to waste. Over time, food that isn’t used either goes bad or ends up as leftovers that sit (and sit, and sit) in the fridge. HelloFresh meals come in serving sizes of two or four portions to help reduce the amount of food waste in our households. Less waste equals less money down the drain, quite literally. Curious what sort of meals HelloFresh has in its repertoire? Here are some current favorites that customers can pick from. Mushroom Chive Risotto

Grains, greens, and a handful of fresh button mushrooms are the ingredients chosen to make this creamy, restaurant-grade HelloFresh favorite. This dish blends original risotto ingredients—like arborio rice and parmesan cheese—while bringing the unique addition of chives, grape tomatoes, and a teaspoon of chili flakes. We love the slight kick the chili flakes give; but don’t worry, there’s no overpowering the classic nature of the comfort classic. As much as you’ll want seconds, it just might not be possible with this risotto. The rich stock-incorporated rice mixed with the blend of shredded cheese, onions, and garlic form a mouth-watering combo that will leave you sufficiently stuffed and satisfied. It also manages to stay gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly while delivering some serious cool-weather-worthy dinner.

While this may not be the typical grilled cheese you’re familiar with, it just might become your new go-to lunch classic. Think of this HelloFresh recipe as an adult spin on the Kraft cheese and white bread classic. This apple-stuffed HelloFresh menu option features two servings of sturdy sourdough bread, a blend of both yellow and white cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, and a twist. You start by sautéing an apple with a few herbs and bringing it to a soft, caramelized boil. Add them to the sourdough slices, top it with a dijon mustard and cheese blend, then it’s back to the pan for a crispy, golden-brown finish. Yes, it’s as drool-worthy as it sounds. The crunch and sweet and savory flavor combo are, simply put, delightful. It pairs perfectly with an included small arugula salad topped with cranberries, sunflower seeds, and honey dijon dressing. This melt gives Panera a run for its money, without the $15 price tag. Bonus: It’s also vegetarian-approved.

Protein bowls are everywhere nowadays. From Mediterranean-inspired to “cantina-fresh” labels, many chain-crafted bowls pack on overpriced costs; there are usually more additives and unnecessary amounts of sodium, too. Not this one. The HelloFresh Chicken Gyro Couscous Bowl takes a simple 30 minutes at home. It’s easy to see why this fresh combination of grains, protein-packed chicken, and crunchy vegetables is a popular choice for fitness fanatics—and anyone else for that matter. This bowl offers a flavorful base of creamy hummus and Israeli couscous topped with za’atar-spiced chicken. It also comes with a citrus-dressed salad finished with a tangy feta-dill topping.

One of the reasons HelloFresh recipes keep grabbing our attention are the versatile cooking methods involved. One day you’re sautéing and grilling, and the next you’re baking a rich, wholesome pasta dish that curbs your carb cravings in the best way possible. When we mean wholesome, we’re not kidding. The quality penne pasta, tossed with a complex kale and chicken sausage sauce, fills your oven with an aroma that can be smelled a mile away. Maybe not a literal mile, but your neighbors will surely be jealous. Even better? It gives that oven-baked taste with minimal time commitment—it takes approximately 35 minutes from kitchen to table.

Traditional Bibimbap gets its name from the Korean term for mixing rice, and this HelloFresh meal version is an ode to just that. Take everything you know about a simple beef stew—including the comfort of its warmth and complexity—but add some extra layers of flavor to it. This rice-based bowl gives you a mouthful of different tastes and ingredients. The quality-grade ground beef is seasoned with a soy, sriracha, garlic, and ginger sauce. The zucchini and carrots also give a much-appreciated crunch that you wouldn’t otherwise find in a tender, beefy stew. What would normally take hours to cook in a crockpot can be achieved in just half an hour with this HelloFresh menu option.

This dish is for those who yearn for a restaurant-caliber meal without leaving home—we get it, your couch is comfy. That’s because the fig jam glaze, alongside the fresh-cut thyme leaves and thick-cut Yukon gold potatoes and carrots, makes us feel like we’re eating at our favorite new gastropub. The minimum size is about two servings, but don’t worry; there’s an order option for more. As a bonus, you get to add shallots in for extra zest. They bring a balance to pork dishes that onions tend to overpower or compete with. (That’s a little culinary tidbit that you can use on your next dinner date.)

Sloppy Joes are known by their name and loved for their flavor. Although this sloppy joe recipe uses seitan (another meat substitute), it does the job of matching the feel and taste of meaty versions. The tomato-based filling along with the seitan crumbles, button mushrooms, zucchini, and onions create a thick sauce that is truly bun-worthy. Seitan is not to be confused with tofu. In addition to being a meat substitute with no animal byproducts, seitan is leaner, has less fat content, and is also more carb-friendly. With this specific HelloFresh vegetarian and vegan-approved recipe, you get the best of many worlds. Bonus: This whole meal is only 600 calories and manages to pack a whole 42g of protein.