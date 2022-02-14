6 of the Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It’s no secret that what you eat plays a crucial part in your health. The old expression holds, to an extent, that we are what we eat—which is why nearly a third of the world’s population is following a more plant-heavy diet. While eating your greens may be a battle for some, there are meal kit delivery companies out there that want to step in and help! What is a plant-based diet? In a nutshell, a true plant-based lifestyle is void of animal products, with some diets (like veganism) even excluding animal by-products such as dairy or honey. Nowadays, meal delivery services cater to most lifestyles, and plant-based diets are no exception. Meal kits can help you save time and can simplify the transition to these healthy eating habits. If you’re trying to find easy plant-based recipes actually worth eating, a meal kit might be the ticket. Which plant-based meal plan is right for me? There are a plethora of companies making plant-based options available—vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians alike can share meals much easier now. For years, there was one main concern for people trying out plant-based meat alternatives: the plant-based options could never compare to the taste and flavor of the real thing. Thankfully, the options have vastly improved and are included in a variety of meal kit companies today.

When broken down into price-per-meal, a recipe or meal delivered by a delivery service will vary depending on the specific company and plan selected. (You can set your expectations between $6 on the low end and $12 on the high end.) Most services offer an introductory discount ranging from 15% to 30% off of your first week’s delivery, too, and some have free shipping as a standard benefit. While one company may prioritize environmentally friendly packaging, another may boast about how quickly their meals are ready to eat. Decide what matters most to you, and that’s a great place to start when on the hunt for a new delivery service. There are a few that stand out when it comes to some of the best plant-based meal deliveries. Our Top Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services: Splendid Spoon

Sprinly

Sunbasket

Green Chef

Hungryroot

Daily Harvest Splendid Spoon

If you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Splendid Spoon is a great option to turn to. You have the option of Breakfast only, Lunch only, Breakfast + Lunch, Breakfast, Lunch + Reset (a batch of light soups for the days you need a “reset” button), or Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner + Reset. The Breakfast plan consists of delicious and healthy smoothies to fuel your body in the mornings, Lunch is filled with a variety of veggie-filled soup or grain bowls, and Dinner has healthy noodle dishes to add to the program. Starting this year, there are also a variety of “On-Demand” boxes you can try that have just about everything the company offers: from the Splendid Favorites Bundle to the 15 Pack of Cold-Pressed Juices to the 10 Pack of Noodles and everything in between. Costs range from $65 to $185 per week depending on the plan you choose and the number of meals. As an added bonus, shipping is always free. All of the meals Splendid Spoon offers are plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO, so you can feel confident with what you’re putting in your body. You can also filter for avoidances like no soy, no spicy ingredients, no coconut, etc., or filter for other dietary benefits like higher fiber, lower fat, higher protein, etc. In other words, you can hit your plant-based goals plus pretty much any other dietary preferences you want all in one place. Splendid Spoon strives to make healthy eating quick and easy—if you don’t mind spending a little more. If that matches your lifestyle, it’d be worth it to give this company a try.

Sprinly is another great plant-based option, especially for those who don’t want to cook. Every meal is vegan and made with organic ingredients—no refined sugar, no artificial preservatives, and 100% gluten-free. You won’t have to spend time prepping or cooking, which also means no shopping and no clean-up pre- and post-meal time. Everything arrives at your door fresh, ready to heat, and enjoy in just three minutes. The menu changes weekly, and you can have 6, 12, or 18 meals delivered per week for $109, $199, or $289 per week respectively. You can also switch plans, skip weeks, or cancel entirely at any point. (You can see this week’s menu, plus three weeks ahead to see if you want to skip or not.) Sprinly’s chefs work with a team of nutritionists to ensure you’re getting honestly nutritious and delicious meals every week, packed with macro and micronutrients to fuel your body. With options like Vegetable Tikka Masala with Roasted Cauliflower and Rice and Mushroom and Lentil Sliders with Herbs De Provence Steak French Fries, it’s easy to see why customers rave about the flavors in each meal. And while the prices are a bit steeper than the competition, the quality the company guarantees is hard to beat.

Sunbasket is great for keeping your weekly meals unique by offering both Fresh and Ready meals (ready in as little as four minutes in the oven) and Meal Kits (you cook with easy-to-follow recipes). Not only are most of these meal plans organic and heavily plant-based, they also cater to other dietary lifestyles: paleo, gluten-free, carb-conscious, diabetes-friendly, and pescatarian to name a few. And on top of dinner, Sunbasket also offers breakfast and lunch foods as well as snacks, which you can add to your delivery at any time for some extra goodies throughout the week. (We highly recommend indulging in the company’s house-made pasta and sauces.) Prices start at $11.49 per serving for Meal Kits and $9.99 per serving for Fresh and Ready meals. Choose from 2-5 meals a week at two or four servings for Meal Kits, or 4-10 single-serving Fresh and Ready meals. All Sunbasket meals are made with quality ingredients sourced responsibly from the country’s best suppliers. If you’re just starting to transition over to the plant-based lifestyle and still want to dabble in some of your non-veggie favorites, Sunbasket could be a great starting place for you.

Green Chef is another excellent option for a plant-based meal delivery service. The company as a whole actually services both plant-eaters and meat-eaters alike, though they have a meal plan that specifically serves the plant-based lifestyle. You can choose from nine rotating recipes per week with options like Roasted Zucchini & Corn Flatbreads or Mushroom Curry Udon Bowls. Green Chef is also a USDA-certified organic company, so you can feel good about where its ingredients come from. When picking your plan, you can choose from six different meal types (different than the three plans you choose your recipes from), your serving size (two, four, or six people), and how many meals you want per week (two, three, or four). Your cost can range anywhere from $11.99 to $13.49 per serving, no matter which meal type or plan you choose. And, Green Chef offers discounts to those who support and serve our communities the most: first responders, medical providers and nurses, teachers, and active military and veterans.

Like Green Chef and Sunbasket, Hungryroot is a delivery service that caters to a wide variety of lifestyles, which includes plant-based. The difference? This company doesn’t deliver meals, but rather gives you an online grocery store for all your healthy favorites. From produce to meat-alternatives to grains, Hungryroot will restock your fridge with everything you need to maintain a plant-based lifestyle. On top of groceries, Hungryroot also offers an online cookbook full of recipes that tell you exactly what you need to make them—from pasta to salads to stir-fries and just about everything in between. Because Hungryroot works as both a grocery delivery and meal delivery, prices are a little different. You’ll choose from three different delivery sizes: small (3+ two-serving meals plus snacks for $69/week), medium (4+ meals plus snacks for $99/week), and large (5+ meals plus snacks for $129/week). Based on the delivery size you choose, you’ll be given a number of “coins” to shop the weekly recipes with or shop for groceries a la carte. Whatever you decide to buy, you’re guaranteed fresh, premium ingredients to fuel your plant-based lifestyle.