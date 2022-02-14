The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services to Try Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

With more and more evidence emerging that eating healthy, organic foods is better for our bodies (and the environment) than scarfing down processed meals, there’s been a significant rise in people who’ve turned to vegetarian or vegan lifestyles. And it’s easy to see why. Shifting your eating habits can be daunting, but meal delivery service companies have been stepping up to help make the change as uncomplicated as possible. What is a Vegan or Vegetarian Diet? Both of these lifestyles represent different dietary factions and, while they have their similarities, there’s one big difference: both groups don’t eat meat, but vegans also won’t consume anything that includes any animal-sourced ingredient—like milk or honey. Going plant-based has its perks (aside from being able to brag to your friends about your healthy habits). You lower your risk for heart disease and cancer and even support a cleaner environment—seriously, going vegan could reduce your carbon footprint from food up to 73%.

Navigating these new eating habits can be tricky if you aren’t sure what you should and shouldn’t eat. Eggs and cheese are vegan no-go’s, but Oreos are okay? Thankfully, a lot of food companies, restaurants, and chefs have started making meals and ingredients more vegetarian- and vegan-inclusive. Now you’re free to sprinkle some vegan seasonings on your dinner to give it that extra zing, or swing by the store and pick up a few cookbooks to learn how to cook new (diet-approved) meals. If you’re looking for an even easier way to bring vegetarianism or veganism into your life, meal kits can be the answer. Here are some of the top contenders when it comes to meal delivery for vegetarians and vegans. Which vegan or vegetarian meal plan is right for me? As grateful as we are that meal kit options for vegans and vegetarians are more plentiful than ever, it can make the decision-making process a little more difficult. There are a plethora of components to think about: price, meal options, ease of service, and (of course) overall taste. Price range: You’ll find meal kits for every budget, ranging from $6 to $30 per serving.

Meal options : Every company offers a wide variety of meals to choose from that rotate weekly. And if your family or S.O. isn't on the vegan or vegetarian bandwagon with you, most of them offer meat-inclusive options, too.

Ease of service: All the services below offer flexible subscriptions and easy cancellation if you want to take a break from meal delivery for a while. They all also offer either a discount or free meals on your first order, so it's easier than ever to give one—or more, we won't tell—a try. Our Top Vegan & Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services:

Sunbasket

Sprinly

Splendid Spoon

Green Chef

HelloFresh Veestro

If you’re looking for a complete vegan meal-delivery kit that requires little to no prep time, Veestro is a popular option. Veestro is essentially a “done-for-you” type of meal kit; just throw it in the microwave or oven to heat it up, and it’s ready to go. The menu comes with a variety of meal options (40+ each week) that are entirely vegan. Veestro offers a twist on regular meal kits, however, with a thoroughly crafted weight loss plan. Weight loss meal plans usually have at least one flaw—delicious but meager, or horrifically bland and tasteless; we choose neither. Veestro wants to squash that worry with its 1,200-calories-per-day option. You can finally ditch the “healthy easy dinners” Pinterest search and let Veestro alleviate some of the work and stress of meal prep. Try delicious meals like a Tuscan Calzone or even a comfort classic like Country-Fried Chick'n. You can always order a la carte if you aren't shopping for the low-calorie option—you'll still take full advantage of the prepped meals for those busy weeknights. As an eco-friendly bonus, Veestro’s packaging is 100% recyclable with carton trays and BPA-free plastic pouches; now you can stay healthy while helping the earth stay healthy. Serving size: Single-serving sizes only

Single-serving sizes only Average cook time: Heats in under 5 minutes

Heats in under 5 minutes Dietary options: Gluten-free, high-protein, low-calorie

Gluten-free, high-protein, low-calorie Cost: The box of 10 meals comes out to $12.82 per serving; 20 meals costs $11.93 per meal; 30 meals ends up at just $11.03 per meal

Looking for a food delivery service that brings sustainable farming, healthy ingredients, and drool-inducing tastes into one pre-made meal? Sunbasket strives to inspire eaters to live their best lives and proves that eating can actually be tasty, healthy, and humane. All the meats and seafood are humanely raised and sourced from trusted farmers, and nearly all produce is 100% organic. Meal kits come in two or four servings each and Fresh & Ready meals come in single-servings. The company’s custom meal plans suit all types of diets and taste buds, including paleo, gluten-free, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian, pescatarian, etc. And why limit yourself to just prepared dinners? Sunbasket also has breakfast and lunch options, as well as healthy snacks to create a well-rounded and individualized diet. Sunbasket offers free shipping on your first delivery, and you can cancel for free at any time. And Sunbasket doesn’t just take care of its customers, they also take care of their community by donating an average of 10,000 pounds of food each week to various food banks. A company with strong values and delicious food is one we simply can’t say no to. Serving size: The meal kit serves two to four

The meal kit serves two to four Average cook time: Meal kits take anywhere from 15-40 minutes and prepared meals can be heated up in as little as four minutes

Meal kits take anywhere from 15-40 minutes and prepared meals can be heated up in as little as four minutes Dietary options: Gluten-free, carb-conscious, paleo, lean and clean, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian

Gluten-free, carb-conscious, paleo, lean and clean, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian Cost: Fresh & Ready meals are made to be heated in three minutes or less, and prices start at $9.99 per serving. Meal kits are more cooking-heavy and include easy-to-follow instructions to whip up your meal in 15-40 minutes; these meals start at $11.49 per serving.

Sprinly is all about the power of a well-rounded and nourishing diet. This company takes a seriously holistic and thorough approach to nutrition; all Sprinly meals are pre-approved by both doctors and nutritionists to ensure meals are made clean and organic, nixing all refined sugars and artificial ingredients—working to help eaters feel better physically and mentally. Healthy eating can be tough to commit to nowadays. With so much advice (or rather, “advice”) and so many products out there, it’s easy to be stumped—especially if your friends would gladly choose to make microwave nachos over cooking plant-based dinners. (No judgment here, it’s not for everyone!) This plant-based meal kit service that works to accommodate busy schedules could be the solution. Serving size : Each meal is meant as one serving

: Each meal is meant as one serving Average cook time: Everything is either meant to be eaten cold or can be quickly heated up—no cooking involved!

Everything is either meant to be eaten cold or can be quickly heated up—no cooking involved! Dietary options : Vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian

: Vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian Cost: Sprinly offers three meal plans with six, twelve, or eighteen meals per week. The 6-meal plan costs $18.17 per meal or $109 per box. The 12-meal plan costs $16.58 per meal or $199 per box. The 18-meal plan costs $16.06 per meal or $289 per box.

Not quite as well-known, Splendid Spoon is next on our list. Vegans who want colorful meals without the prep work, you’ll want to check out this kit. You can ditch cooking entirely and enjoy the pre-made meals on your schedule. The company offers soup and grain bowls, noodle bowls, desserts, snacks, delicious smoothies, and immune-boosting shots. How does a Mint-Chip or Chocolate Cherry Smoothie sound for breakfast? Expect delicious options like these from Splendid Spoon. Options include a comprehensive breakfast, lunch, dinner + reset day plan, or individual breakfast or lunch plans. Order the lunch options if you need quick bites to take with you to work (or to sneak off and eat during a Zoom meeting). With flexible plans and options, you’ll have plenty of choices for the week. Splendid Spoon promises to help kickstart your wellness journey and take all the guesswork out of nutrition for you. The company also uses 100% recyclable packaging, so you can feel good about your purchase! Serving size: Each meal is meant to be one serving

Each meal is meant to be one serving Average cook time: Five minutes

Five minutes Dietary options: Dairy, gluten, and GMO-free

Dairy, gluten, and GMO-free Cost: Breakfast, lunch, dinner + reset is $185 per week ($9.25 per serving), while their smallest plan (just lunch or breakfast) is $65 per week ($13 per serving).

Gluten-free vegetarians, rejoice! Green Chef offers completely gluten-free meals for a variety of lifestyles, like paleo and keto. Also, all ingredients are organic, so you can eat confidently knowing there aren't harsh chemicals in your meals. Though the menu isn't entirely vegetarian—you still have nine vegetarian options each week—consider this a great option if you plan to split the subscription with another health-conscious eater. Green Chef also proudly supports local, sustainable, and artisanal suppliers for their meal kits. You can feel good that your purchase helps support local farmland, family farms, and craft economies. Meal kits come with pre-measured and prepped ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards so you can cook stress-free. The subscription is also highly flexible. Frequently on work trips? Skip weeks with no hassle. Trying different diets? Swap meals or switch plans with ease—just make sure to do this before you’re locked in for the week! Serving size: Two to six people, depending on which subscription plan you choose

Two to six people, depending on which subscription plan you choose Average cook time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Dietary options : Gluten-free, keto, paleo, balanced living

: Gluten-free, keto, paleo, balanced living Cost: For the most popular choice (two servings + four meals), delivery is free and each serving costs $5.75. The largest plan (six servings + four meals) is $5.25 per serving.