5 of the Best Meal Delivery Services for Weight-Loss

You know the drill—regular exercise and healthy eating are the key if you want to lose weight. Aside from weight loss, eating healthy can do wonders for your body and overall health, like boosting your immunity, supporting healthy skin, teeth, and eyes, improving mental health, and prolonging life. While eating healthy sounds simple, it can be tricky to navigate at first blush. Between meal prepping, grocery shopping, calorie counting, and, oh yeah, the actual cooking, it’s easy to ditch healthy eating for something a bit more immediately gratifying—like DoorDashing your go-to late-night Taco Bell order. If you’re looking for convenient ways to kickstart your healthy eating journey, how about setting yourself up to get all of the ingredients you need for proper meal prepping delivered right to your door? Meal delivery services have become increasingly popular, especially in the wake of COVID-19. These subscription boxes plan out your meals for you, include recipe cards with step-by-step instructions, and give you just the right amount of ingredients. Some even provide entirely pre-made meals. Healthy eating (and losing weight) has never been easier with pre-portioned servings and meals already planned. Here are some of the best meal delivery services for weight-loss we talk about: Hungryroot

Daily Harvest

Tovala

Sunbasket

Freshly

Which meal plan is right for weight loss? With dozens of meal delivery services out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the best for weight loss. Not only do you want to choose one that’ll help you meet your weight loss goals, but there are other factors to consider like food options, taste, price, and more. Where do you even begin? Don’t worry—we’ve done the research for you. We’ve rounded up five of the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating based on price, meal options, ease of cancellation, and portion sizes. It’s time to read up and eat up. Hungryroot

Hungryroot ensures you get precisely what you want with a personalized quiz and hundreds of product suggestions added to your grocery list. It’s not a grocery delivery service, and it’s not a meal kit, either. Unlike other weight loss meal delivery services, Hungryroot doesn’t just offer you a predetermined recipe and its ingredients. Instead, it puts together a suggested list of top-rated groceries to add to your plan and presents a few recipes to put those healthy eats to good use—all personalized to your preferences and needs. See something on your list you don’t want or are in the mood for something else? No problem. You can add or remove suggested products on your list, so there are no surprises when your box arrives in the mail. And once you’ve tested out Hungryroot for the first time, you’ll have the option to give them some feedback so they can improve their suggestions the next time around. Plans start at $10.49/serving, but your specific pricing will depend on how many products you add to your plan. You can update your plan at any time, you can cancel whenever you want, and you can also pause or skip a week. The best part? Most recipes can be made in ten minutes or less. And don't forget that Hungryroot also offers 40% off your first order of $99 plus free shipping.

With fresh and nutritious ingredients at the forefront of its business, Daily Harvest puts emphasis on a robust and healthy lifestyle rather than a “diet”. The company chefs craft nourishing and tasty meals that make it super quick and easy to fit a nutrient-dense meal into your schedule. Plans vary based on how many items you’re looking to get and the frequency of delivery. You can choose from plans of 9, 14, or 24 items, at a weekly or monthly rate. If you want to switch up the quantity or need to skip a few weeks, the website makes changing your order or delivery schedule easy. 95% of the ingredients the company uses are organic and its goal is to deliver the highest quality food while ensuring that practices at its purveyors’ farms are sustainable and regenerative. If you prefer an eco-conscious provider that also offers fruit and veggie-dense cuisine, Daily Harvest is worth the try.

If cooking isn’t your thing, you might be thinking you’re up a creek when it comes to meal kits. Enter: Tovala. These meals come fully prepared; all you have to do is heat them in your oven, microwave, or better yet, your Tovala smart oven. This smart oven quite literally takes all the thinking out of cooking. You’ll simply scan the QR code on your meal and it’ll program the oven for you; just throw your packaged meal in there and let it cook to perfection without a second thought. All ingredients are made fresh, never frozen, and menu options are updated each week for new and exciting combinations. With options like Buffalo Chicken Pasta, Spinach Artichoke Flatbread, and Smoky Coffee-Rubbed Salmon, there’s no sense of slacking when you warm one up for dinner. The Tovala chefs have created hundreds of meals that rotate in and out to bring you 14 new dishes each week, including recipes that fit many different lifestyles such as calorie smart, gluten-free, carb-conscious, and vegetarian. While the majority of meal kits cater to couples or families, Tovala is reaching out to singles and solo-eaters—each meal is only one serving size. You can choose between 4 and 16 meals per week, with meal prices starting at $11.99. And there are no commitments here; you can pause, skip, or cancel your subscription at any time.

If you’re looking for a food delivery service that brings sustainable farming, healthy ingredients, and mouth-watering flavors into one pre-made meal, Sunbasket might just be your answer. The meats and seafood it uses are humanely raised and sourced from trusted farmers, and nearly all of the produce in its meals are 100% organic—meaning you can sit back and feel good about what you’re eating. The meal kits come in two or four servings each, except for the Fresh & Ready meals, which come in single servings. The company’s custom meal kits suit most types of diets and taste buds, including paleo, gluten-free, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian, and pescatarian. And why limit yourself to just prepared dinners? Sunbasket also has breakfast and lunch options, as well as healthy snacks to create a well-rounded and individualized meal plan. Fresh & Ready meals are made to be heated in three minutes or less, and prices start at $9.99 per serving. Full meal kits are more kitchen-heavy but include easy-to-follow instructions to whip up your dish in 15-40 minutes; these meals start at $11.49 per serving. Both options also come with free shipping. As a bonus, Sunbasket also works to take care of its community the same way it takes care of its customers—by donating an average of 10,000 pounds of food each week to various food banks. It’s hard to beat a meal delivery service that strives to deliver good food and strong values.