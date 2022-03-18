Factor 75 Review: Is the Paleo Meal Delivery Service Worth It?

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If the thought of meal planning and grocery shopping stresses you out at the beginning of each week, a meal delivery service can help put your mind at ease. Meal delivery services like Factor 75 deliver fully-prepared, flavorful meals that make healthy eating fast, easy, and delicious. Whether you’re trying to keep up with your kids’ extracurriculars or working 40+ hours a week, Factor 75 has plans to suit every lifestyle (and palate). Plus, each subscription includes one complimentary 20-minute consultation with a registered dietitian for personalized advice—who turns down free words of wisdom from a pro? Let’s dive into what else this subscription service offers. How does Factor 75 work? Factory 75 strives to be the epitome of healthy eating made simple, with serving followers of the paleo lifestyle at the core of the company. The menu changes weekly, so you’ll always have something new and delicious to try. All you have to do is choose your favorite meals, or you can opt for the company to craft your order based on your taste preferences and meal history. Factor 75 hits the kitchen and does all of the hard work for you—yup, you don’t have to cook a thing. Once you receive your delivery, simply heat, eat, and enjoy! Your meal will be ready within minutes. Don’t mind whipping up a quick breakfast or lunch, but dread cooking when it comes to dinnertime? (We don’t blame you, especially after a long day.) The good news is you can tailor your delivery to fit your day-to-day to a tee. Each meal is cooked from scratch, so you can feel confident that only the best ingredients are sourced. In other words, look forward to a fresh, never frozen delivery every day of the week. If you’re worried about how long your meals will last, no need to fret: Factor 75’s MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) lowers the amount of oxygen in the containers, slowing the natural breakdown of meals. In layman’s terms, they’ll last seven whole days in the fridge. No more stressing about using the meals as soon as they land at your doorstep.

How much does a Factor 75 subscription box cost?

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Factor 75 offers five meal plans based on how many meals you’d prefer to purchase per week; this makes it easy to fit your subscription into your budget, no matter how big or small. If you’re planning on a particularly busy week, or if you’re anticipating hungry friends stopping by, you may want to opt for more meals than usual. On the other hand, if you’re planning on a trip out of town, you won’t be home to eat meals that week. Don’t worry, you can change (or pause, or cancel) your plan at any time. The more meals you choose per week, the lower your overall cost will be. You can pick anywhere from 4 to 18 meals, making it easy to feed just yourself or a family of four. The current plans include: 4 meals per week: $15.00 per meal

per week: per meal 6 meals per week: $12.83 per meal

per week: per meal 8 meals per week: $12.38 per Meal

per week: per Meal 12 meals per week: $11.50 per meal

per week: per meal 18 meals per week: $11.00 per meal Is Factor 75 worth the price? The average grocery bill for one person per month ranges from $165 to $345, and we’re willing to bet a large portion of these groceries are neglected (hello, bag of wilting spinach in our fridge) and end up in the trash can. With Factor 75, you can swap the grocery trips for your favorite meals that you’re confident won’t go to waste. Also, because your Factor 75 meals are ready to go and require (almost) zero effort, you’ll be less inclined to reach for your phone and order that deliciously unhealthy and pricey takeout.

Does Factor 75 offer healthy meals?

Living a healthy lifestyle is a breeze when nutritious and appetizing meals are delivered right to your doorstep. Healthy eating habits are easier to reach with a little help from the Factor 75 dieticians—they know what they’re talking about when it comes to both health and flavor. For example, if your goal is to lose weight, the low-calorie diet features meals containing 500 calories or less. It’ll help you reach your goals without even trying. Dietary preference options If you’re living with dietary restrictions or avoiding certain foods that your body doesn’t respond well to, Factor 75 has loads of options to choose from so you can stay on track with whatever lifestyle helps you feel your best. Paleo diet If you prefer to eat as the caveman did, Factor 75 makes it easy and convenient to follow the lifestyle. The program’s dietitians work hard to ensure that the meals contain all the vitamins and minerals you need to look and perform your best. Choose from 4 to 18 meals weekly, all containing grass-fed meats and fresh produce. Keto diet If an abundance of carbs is a no-go for you, Factor 75 has a keto plan with high-quality meals chock full of high-fat, nutritious ingredients. Each keto-friendly option on the menu (which changes weekly) contains 60-80% calories from fat and just 5-15% calories from carbs. If you can’t get enough keto goodness, Factor 75 also offers add-ons like snacks, desserts, soups, and beverages that can all be accommodated to the keto lifestyle, so you’ll never go hungry. No complaints here! Plant-based diet Factor 75 has a meat-free assortment of fresh and environmentally-friendly meals with all of the plant proteins, complex carbs, veggies, and healthy fats you need. Bonus: A study done by the University of Michigan showed that meal delivery services like Factor 75 produce 33% less greenhouse gas emissions than store-bought meals. (That’s two birds, one stone for helping the planet, in our opinion.) Dairy-free diet Factor 75 makes dairy-free eating stress-free. Like the other plans, the menu changes every week, so you’ll never get tired of the same meal. You can also choose add-ons like dairy-free snacks, juices, wellness shots, soups, and shakes to include in your next shipment.

Different meals for every day of the week

Create your first box by first choosing your preference (chef’s choice, keto, calorie smart, or veggie) and then selecting the number of meals you’d like from the 23+ options on the menu. Click on the image of each meal for more information—like the exact ingredients used, nutrition per serving, and heating instructions. As far as delivery goes, the process couldn’t be simpler. Each meal is packaged in a completely BPA-free CPET (Crystallizable PolyEthylene Terephthalate) individual plastic container—this means they are safe for food storage, as well as heating in the microwave or oven. They’re also made with environmental impact in mind; these plastics are designated as recyclable 1, so don’t forget to toss them in your recycling bin when your meal is finished. What makes Factor 75 different from other meal kits? Nutrition coaching is a huge feature that Factor 75 offers. If you need a little extra encouragement when it comes to living your best, healthiest life, book a free 20-minute nutrition consultation (this comes complimentary with every sign-up) on Factor 75’s website. If you’re on board after the initial call, you can choose either a one-month package or a three-month package. Each package includes: A 45-minute initial consultation & 20-minute follow up sessions

Unlimited support via Secure Messaging

Virtual food and lifestyle journals

Multimedia tools and worksheets

Access to free nutrition courses Whether it’s weight loss, athletic performance, intuitive eating, or just an overall positive lifestyle change, the dieticians at Factor 75 are there to help you reach your nutritional goals. Need to change or cancel your order? Factor 75 gets it: things change, life gets crazy. The company makes it easy to edit, skip, or cancel your order completely through your account online. You can also turn off your subscription whenever you’d like, too. It’s important to note though: orders must be changed, skipped, or canceled prior to 11:59 pm CST on Wednesdays for delivery the following week! If an order has already been processed, it can’t be changed or canceled.

What we learned about Factor 75 meal kits