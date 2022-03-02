Fresh n' Lean Review: Everything to Know About the Allergy-Friendly Meal Kit

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

In the age of convenience, we are all looking for that perfect, delicious, unicorn-esque meal kit delivery service to rely on after long days at work or school. If you’re passionate about good eats, good vibes, and all-around wholesome nutrition, we’ve found a kit for you to try. Fresh n' Lean was designed to help busy people eat well—providing them with flavorful, affordable, and ready-to-cook alternatives to fast food and other unhealthy snacks. The team is made up of nutritionists and other food experts who help to ensure that you can get the most value and health benefits in every bite. We’re diving into everything this service has to offer to see if it’s a good fit for you. Let’s get started.

How does Fresh n’ Lean work? Fresh n' Lean offers a comprehensive and affordable solution with high-quality meal plans that have been approved by nutritional experts. When you sign on or try out the service, you're first prompted to choose your meal plan preferences. You can go with a complete weekly meal plan or select a-la-carte options that allow you to build your meal kit from the ground up. The versatility that Fresh n' Lean offers is designed to fit into the busy lives of people around the country, offering them the solution they need for the phase of life they’re in. The website offers a super simple search function to help connect you to your next delicious meal. After selecting your plan type, you can further customize your box to your dietary preferences and let them know what types of tastes and ingredients you like (or don’t like). The plans have the flexibility to cater to nearly every diet plan, including: Keto

Vegan Low Carb A bonus during this step is that there is no high fee associated with customizing your plan. After all, you shouldn’t have to pay more to eat healthier. In fact, for any of the available diet options, you'll still pay between $7-$15 per meal—never exceeding $15 per plate. This is uncommon with other services, as dietary customizations often incur pesky extra fees. After making your meal plan selections, you can then choose the number of meals you want to be delivered for that week, as well as how many days you'd like covered. For example, you may want only dinners for five days while trialing the service or if you typically go out over the weekend. You can also go up to three meals per day, seven days per week if you want to put your meal planning on autopilot. In either case, you can sign up for up to a week of meals to start off to make sure you’re only enjoying the freshest food in each kit. Suffer from food allergies? Fresh n’ Lean staff work in an exclusively gluten-free kitchen, giving those with intolerances or Celiac Disease peace of mind that no cross-contamination will occur. You can also inform the team of any food intolerances or allergies to ensure that your food stays safe at every step in the process. Fresh n' Lean works with only the highest quality ingredients and is very transparent with the customer on sourcing practices and origins. The company also follows high standards for food safety and is both FSMA and USDA inspected and certified. We have to admit, the company’s commitment to excellence and whole, delicious food makes it a hard-to-beat contender in today’s market. Not only does it use certified organic ingredients for each dish, but it also avoids artificial ingredients, preservatives, and sources ingredients regionally. The company also commits to cooking locally and never freezing the food, giving it a truly fresh flavor profile.

How much does a Fresh n' Lean subscription box cost?

A subscription box for Fresh n' Lean can vary. Meals begin from a base price of $7.93 and can go up to $15 per meal if you choose any dietary-specific plans (like the high-protein meal plan). The company also offers snacks that you can add on (beyond the two free snacks for life options), allowing you to centralize any money you spend on outside snacks or other treats to a single place, potentially lowering your food costs. Shipping is also free no matter what customizations you choose for your package. Fresh n' Lean itemizes everything when it's time to pay, showing you exactly where your money is going. It’s refreshing to find a delivery service (or any service really) without a generalized "service fee" or sky-high delivery fee. As you go through the signup process, you can customize your meals in a way that suits your budget and choose the right number of days for what you can afford. This is easily one of the most inexpensive meal kits that you can indulge in for the quality, and the flavor and taste certainly isn’t lacking either.

Is Fresh n' Lean worth the price?

Fresh n' Lean already takes the price of quality, allergy-friendly food into account and offers you a flat fee per plate depending on your dietary needs. This can easily be more cost-effective than going to your local supermarket to find the equally high-quality ingredients (that you may or may not even end up using) that you need to suit your nutritional needs. And let's be honest, do we ever stick strictly to our grocery list when we go? The convenience of the "heat and eat" food prep style that Fresh n' Lean offers is perfect for a busy work professional or family at the end of the day. This alone can significantly deter expensive and unhealthy takeout options, saving you additional costs. You can save even more if you have the prep time to dedicate to organizing and ordering your snacks through the service as well, as they often offer lower prices than what you'll find on the grocery store shelves. Beyond the logistical and cost elements, it can be worth the price just based on convenience alone. All you have to do is warm your food over a pan and enjoy—no dishes, no hassle, and no more staring at an empty fridge trying to find the perfect snack to satisfy your hunger. Dietary preference options As mentioned above, Fresh n' Lean offers fantastic options for dietary restrictions and preferences. They offer a wide range of selections, including paleo, vegan, and low-carb options. The menu of options changes weekly and is based around regional and seasonal crops and products that the company can locally and organically source—bringing only the freshest food to your table. Paleo meals The service offers delicious paleo-friendly meals that pack a powerful nutritional profile without compromising on taste or texture. With this meal plan, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner in confidence and indulge in a variety of sweet and savory treats. Our favorites include the paleo-friendly Strawberry Muffins for on-the-go breakfasts and delicious Guajillo Chicken Bowls. Keto meals Keto meals have been increasingly in demand as more people are attracted to the high-protein, low-carb dietary structure. Fresh n' Lean delivers delicious, easy-to-assemble meals such as Mediterranean Salmon with Veggies or comfort foods like keto-friendly Bison Burgers or Beef-Based Sloppy Joes. Vegan and vegetarian options Meal services catering to vegan and vegetarian eaters used to be extremely limited, with just a few providing options that satisfied those dietary preferences. Beyond straight vegan diet options, Fresh n’ Lean also offers different low-carb vegan items, allowing users to choose more tailored and granular options based on their dietary preferences. Our favorites are Spinach Pesto Veggies or decadent and creamy Broccoli Soup.

The portion sizes that Fresh n' Lean provides are hearty and meant to give you the ideal size and nutritional value for your dietary preference. With thousands of rave Fresh n' Lean reviews on Trustpilot, you can rest assured that the quality food comes in ample portions that are perfect for your individual needs. You can choose from either five or seven meals per week and determine if you'd like to include all three daily meals or a week of one specific meal, such as dinners only. This unique purchasing structure allows you to tailor the plan to a solution that suits both your budget and your schedule, making Fresh n' Lean one of the most easy-to-integrate and done-for-you meal plans on the market. You can also choose to have it delivered on its original weekly subscription basis or give the company a call to request a biweekly delivery instead. Or, if you’d prefer to avoid a subscription altogether, you can order a one-time delivery rather than a subscription by calling the team at the time you place the order. Delivery dates are entirely dependent on when you place your order. If you're planning on signing up with the service, you can expect to see your meals at the end of the signup week or for the following week, depending on which day of the week you place your order. What makes Fresh n' Lean different from other meal kits? Fresh n' Lean has found its perfect place in the market by providing affordable, allergy-friendly solutions that truly are fresh. You can get the benefit of eating seasonally available, locally sourced, and organic ingredients at each meal and experience the maximum level of convenience with their 3-minute cooking plans and structure. This service helps you to save on food costs and massive amounts of time by doing the prep and pre-cook work for you. It's a great solution if you're struggling to eat healthy in the middle of busy work weeks and family obligations. Automate your meal prep and planning with Fresh n' Lean and unlock a world of delicious flavors and convenience.

