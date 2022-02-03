Freshly Review: Everything to Know About the Prepared Meal Delivery Service

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are people who enjoy cooking—every meal, every day. Then, there are people that don’t and would rather DoorDash their breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With the demands of life and work (and a bit of laziness), finding the time to shop for groceries and cook meals can become more of a hassle than it really should be. Still, we must eat. Freshly is a food delivery service that brings all the foods you enjoy to your table, without you having to lift a finger (other than to bring them inside). While most meal delivery services offer meal kit options for you to cook your meals, Freshly does all the work for you. From ingredient shopping to the actual cooking, they take the prep out of meal prepping. Since it launched in 2016, Freshly has been leading the trends in delivering fresh, cooked food to millions of people across the US. The company is focused on providing delicious, carefully planned meals to people from all walks of life across the country. From single folks and couples to families big or small, Freshly has changed the game when it comes to making healthy food conveniently available for everyone. Here’s what you should know if you’re interested in enjoying chef-cooked meals in the comfort of your home or office.

How does Freshly work? In true 21st Century fashion, the Freshly food delivery service starts online. When you register, you enter necessary information like your address and dietary preferences. From there, menu options with meals that fit your preferences will be suggested complete with details on everything you’ll be receiving so that there are no surprises at your door. Every week, a box will be delivered to you on the delivery day of your choosing. A common theme in Freshly reviews is the variety of meal options available and how they change weekly (so no one feels stuck with the same rotation of foods day in and day out). Each week, new spins on classic comfort food and healthy dishes are introduced, so meal time with Freshly never feels boring or repetitive. All Freshly ingredients are locally sourced within the US and are USDA-approved—so you can feel good about what you’re eating. Freshly makes sure that all meals are safe, free from preservatives and contamination. (Information on their safety procedures in handling food is on their website if you want specifics.) Every meal is made to order by experienced chefs in time for your delivery day, so you know that what you’re getting is top-notch and freshly prepped.

How much does a Freshly subscription box cost? 4 meals per week: $11.79/serving

6 meals per week: $9.99/serving

8 meals per week: $9.49/serving

10 meals per week: $9.29/serving

12 meals per week: $8.99/serving *shipping not included in pricing If you’re worried about how shipping all those boxes every week to millions of subscribers impacts the environment, get this: All of the packaging materials are completely recyclable and environmentally friendly. From reusable meal containers to denim insulation and gel packs that keep food cool for up to 12 hours, Freshly keeps its packaging low-impact—for both the consumer and the environment. For small businesses and teams, Freshly also offers special bulk orders. If you’re looking to improve team morale at your next meeting, consider signing up for their business-tailored meal plans. Each meal serves one individual, so no one eats more than their share of food and all food-related squabbles can be safely avoided. (No need for lunch box labels over here.) Is Freshly worth the price? In terms of money spent, paying for Freshly meals versus grocery shopping likely won’t save you much. Grocery shopping can, however, be a bit of a chore. Getting Freshly meals means that, at least once a day for a whole week, you don’t have to worry about what you’re going to eat; it’s already prepped, incredibly delicious, and highly nutritious. So if you’re looking to save time, Freshly may be worth it to you.

Does Freshly offer healthy meals? Freshly caters to a wide range of users; for example, vegetarians and vegans can pick from a variety of choices on the menu that will fit in seamlessly with their lifestyle. In December 2020, Freshly introduced FreshlyFit, a plan specifically designed for people who want to improve their health through food. FreshlyFit meals follow the same ready-to-eat model as Freshly, but with low-carb and high-protein meals for active lifestyles and to help with weight management. According to Newswire, “FreshlyFit meals have an average of 14 grams of net carbs, over 30 grams of protein, and 550 calories or less. More than a third of the meals contain zero added sugars.” That’s hard to beat. The wide variety of meal options means you can steer clear of things that you don’t want in your food or as part of your diet. (Users can check each meal’s full list of ingredients before selecting it to be sure it’s the right fit.) If you're not sure what you want, simply reach out to the Freshly team of wellness experts who can walk you through the meal selection process and help you find meals that suit your goals, lifestyle, and dietary requirements. In response to customer feedback, FreshlyFit now offers a more specific—and completely gluten-free—menu range that caters to different dietary preferences. From paleo to keto, FreshlyFit has meals to fit it all. And just like Freshly, these menus change every week! Different meals for every day of the week

When you get Freshly, you get food for every member of the family (or just for yourself, we won’t tell) in individual packs for the entire week. Box delivery days are scheduled by you, right down to a specific time of day. And if you’re not able to be home when they arrive, the sustainable packaging makes them last up to 12 hours without spoiling.

What makes Freshly different from other meal kits?

Unlike most meal kits that require cooking, Freshly actually does all the work—all you need to do is heat it and eat it. The company handles everything from ingredient selection, meal planning, prepping, cooking, and packaging your food to deliver to you. One notable feature customers couldn’t stop talking about in Freshly reviews in 2021 is how the nutritional information is readily available and trackable from your phone. There also aren’t too many food delivery services that can match Freshly’s quick response to feedback from customers; this is probably why users’ love for the brand has grown every year since 2015. Freshly delivered over 35 million meals in 2019 alone—which is greater than any other prepared meal delivery service around—and plans to grow even more in the coming years. Freshly recently launched a new feature where subscribers get to rate available meals based on the ones they enjoyed and the ones they didn't care for. This helps the company improve the quality of options offered in the menu and allows the crowd-favorites to stay on the list while new additions come in. In other words, Freshly listens to what you want. Need to change or cancel your order? As the menu changes, your meal orders can change, too. With Freshly, you’re allowed to make changes to your meals, delivery date, and times. No one’s expecting you to stay committed for life; you might need to skip a week or cancel your subscription entirely. (They won’t take it personally.) Freshly has a super simple editing process, and just about any change is possible. From delivery days to meal swaps, you can customize your box at any time to meet your current and changing lifestyles. The cancellation process is just as easy; there’s a “Cancel Subscription” link in your settings that lets you cancel your subscription for free before your next delivery. No need to explain yourself either.

Why Freshly meal subscription services might be the right choice for you