Green Chef Review: Everything to Know About the Gluten-Free Meal Kit

Green Chef is an organic meal delivery service that makes fresh weekly meals as easy as ordering DoorDash, and it’s guaranteed to leave you feeling a whole lot better about your decision. Their mission is right in the name: to help you cook the most green meals in the greenest ways—but in a rainbow of colors. As a certified organic company, Green Chef is doing its part for the earth by partnering with local farmers to provide you with the healthy ingredients your household deserves. How does Green Chef work? Green Chef offers weekly meal plans to fit any lifestyle; whether carbs are an absolute staple in your diet or are something you wish you could indulge in but can’t, Green Chef has got you covered. While browsing the menu, choose from meal types such as keto & paleo, balanced living, or plant-powered, and feast your eyes on a menagerie of chef-curated meals that you’ll want to immediately devour. While Green Chef is a certified organic shop, the company wisely informs shoppers that not every ingredient is considered organic—because some ingredients can never be organic (like sea salt or salmon). However, Green Chef prides itself on the highest of high standards when it comes to the ingredients they use; you can be certain that the food that’s coming prepped and ready to cook right to your doorstep is of the freshest and earth-friendly quality.

How much does a Green Chef subscription box cost?

Green Chef subscription boxes vary based on the number of people eating and how often per week you’d like it delivered. Starting with two people (or two servings), three meals per week costs $13.49 per serving and four meals per week costs $12.99 per serving. (Though if you’re someone who enjoys leftovers and wants to order more for yourself to have meals all week, we and Green Chef will not judge.) When ordering for four people, two meals per week costs $12.99 per serving, three meals per week costs $12.49 per serving, and four meals per week costs $11.99 per serving. For six people eating, three meals per week costs $11.99 per serving and four meals per week costs $11.99 per serving. (You’ll notice that four people is the only selection that offers two meals per week if that’s something you’re looking for.) Is Green Chef worth the price? Deciding whether or not to get delicious, organic meals delivered almost directly to your kitchen counter that are designed to leave you feeling satisfied and satiated is frankly up to the buyer. But understanding what you’re getting (or rather what you get to scratch off your ever-growing to-do list) might help you decide if Green Chef is worth it to you. When you choose Green Chef, you’re choosing to put your money towards your health and your time towards where it’s best spent that day. No more getting lost in the health food section and no more stressing about picking a meal to cook in the first place. Ordering Green Chef is as easy as choosing something off of a menu—without wondering where that food came from, if it’s really as healthy as the restaurant says, or worrying about the cost involved with eating out. That peace of mind and freedom of time is pretty invaluable.

Does Green Chef offer healthy meals?

Green Chef only offers healthy meals that are crafted to taste as good as they look. With farm-to-table ingredients and meals that give your grandma’s meat and potato recipe a run for its money, Green Chef is here to put the health back in home cooking. Dietary preference options Green Chef subscription meal plans cover all the main dietary trends and requirements, including keto and vegan meal plans. There are plenty of low-carb options including keto, paleo, and fast & fit. Veggie lovers will be overwhelmed with so many choices including vegetarian and vegan options. As the first-ever meal delivery service to receive a gluten-free certification, eaters with intolerances or allergies of all types can rest assured knowing that Green Chef will deliver food they love without worrying about cross-contamination. The team behind Green Chef believes that healthy foods are the best answer to a healthy life, so all the keto dieters, paleo followers, and vegans alike can put down their pitchforks and come together to eat around the Green Chef table. Whether you’re pescatarian, flexitarian, or just kidding yourself, Green Chef has a meal to satisfy almost any dietary request. Plus their menus change weekly, so you’re welcome to mix, match, and switch as you please (or not). Keto and paleo meals For protein-driven and carb-conscious meals, the keto and paleo meal plan offers a variety of meats and good fats to get you on the ketosis train. All meals are completely gluten-free and also avoid grains, soy products, and legumes. Vegan and vegetarian meals Green Chef makes plant-powered meals the easiest thing to come by, and may even leave vegans overwhelmed with the number of options to choose from each week. These meatless meals are all focused on making veggies the star of the show, including plant proteins and “good-for-you grains”.

Different meals for every day of the week Green Chef is here to make eating healthy foods easy, and cooking them even easier. Depending on the meal plan you choose, all ingredients arrive pre-chopped and portioned so all you have to do is bake, saute, and get those plates ready. Not only do the ingredients arrive ready to cook, but they can also arrive whenever it best fits your schedule. Boxes are delivered between 8am and 8pm on your selected delivery date, Monday through Saturday. Delivery times may vary depending on where you live or if it’s going to a commercial building, but meals ship in insulated packaging to keep your food fresh even if you get home late. What makes Green Chef different from other meal kits?

Four things: organic foods, pre-prepped ingredients, easy and quick recipes, and thoughtful packaging. Green Chef is a certified organic meal delivery service as well as certified gluten-free (which you don’t see often). The company could have just left it at that, but Green Chef decided to take it even further and pre-prep ingredients to make healthy cooking as easy—if not easier than—healthy eating. When you select Green Chef, you’re supporting local farms and families whose goal is to give you the best quality foods no matter where you live—unless you live outside the continental US, which is a work in progress! Need to change or cancel your order? Green Chef wants to make sure you can try anything and everything on the menu, so changing it up every week is always encouraged. Just be sure to give them a week’s notice to make it happen. Meals can also be skipped from one week to four weeks long so you don’t have to choose between your subscription or that month-long trip to Europe. However, if you’d rather cancel your subscription altogether, Green Chef has step-by-step instructions to get you there; just be sure to cancel five days before your last meal arrives or you’ll be charged and receive one more delivery after that.

