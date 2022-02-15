Hungryroot Review: Grocery Shopping Just Got Easier

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

During the pandemic, grocery delivery services have flourished, with many continuing to grow thanks to a wealth of new customers who’ve recognized them as a welcome convenience for the long term. These services don’t, however, usually account for the variable quality of food you might receive with each use. Hungryroot understands, and the company has doubled down to elevate the experience with sustainable grocery shopping for allergen-friendly, high-quality groceries that can be delivered right to your doorstep with a few simple clicks. How does Hungryroot work? Unlike conventional food delivery apps, Hungryroot puts in the hours to learn your exact preferences and offers you more than just a (wide) assortment of groceries. The company revolutionized the grocery game and tailors recommendations and orders to your liking by having you complete an interactive quiz before placing your first order. Using your responses to the quiz as guidance, Hungryroot intuitively fills your cart based on the preferences—sparing you precious time spent scrolling endlessly through grocery offerings—and even gives you recipe suggestions for the chosen groceries. After taking the quiz, we noticed that all of the cart suggestions were from reputable brands that were clearly marked for those who struggle with allergens. There were indicators showing dairy-free and gluten-free foods, and every suggestion was based on foods made with whole, nutritious ingredients that are free of preservatives and artificial additions. They also offered a ton of organic and locally-sourced options, as well as plant-based alternatives for those who stick to vegan and vegetarian eating habits.

How much does a Hungryroot subscription box cost?

The pricing structure is entirely customizable since it’s more of a "grocery service" than a "meal kit service." The recipe servings (these are your lunch and dinner suggestions) cost between $8.49-$9.99 each, ready-to-eat breakfasts and desserts are around $3-$5 per serving, and snacks are anywhere from $2.50-$5 per serving. You have the option to shop for two or four serving sizes, which will determine the exact quantity of groceries you’ll receive for your chosen suggested recipes. The company is transparent as you go through the process, tabulating the total in real-time so you know exactly what you’ll be paying. You’ll then see your total at the bottom of the tabulation screen, along with any discounts that can be applied to your order. Hungryroot also has frequent discounts and sales for new members, so be sure to check the site to see if you can get a deal on your first box. When you complete the quiz, you’ll be prompted to make your grocery preference selections for the first week. Hungryroot delivers groceries on a weekly basis, which you can stop at any point if needed.

Is Hungryroot worth the price? If you’re someone who struggles with dietary restrictions, a limited budget, or lack of time in your life to dive deep into meal planning and budgeting, then Hungryroot will likely be a helpful service. The automation is powerfully accurate and can be tailored to your taste preferences and dietary needs. You can also go back after you determine your servings for the week and see everything that they plan to send you, and replace or edit the cart until you have what you want. There are zero surprises when your delivery arrives. Or, if you’d rather have all the groceries you need for a given meal laid out for you without wandering around the grocery store—even if they come at a slightly premium price—then Hungryroot could be a great and convenient option for you. Plus, there are no tips and no additional delivery fees to worry about when you order, unlike many other grocery delivery options. Does Hungryroot offer healthy meals?

Hungryroot prides itself on providing one of the most health-minded grocery delivery experiences that can be tailored to users’ individual needs. They offer a variety of dietary accommodations and are able to provide recipe suggestions and groceries for those who need meals for diets such as: Low carb

Low-calorie

Vegetable-based

Gluten-free Beyond the list above, they also provide soy-free, peanut-free, shellfish-free, and tree nut-free options and designations so that you can buy with absolute confidence. The company’s commitment to health shines through at virtually every point in the process, offering organic, whole food options wherever possible.

Dietary preference options

Hungryroot has automated this process as much as possible. All you have to do to get those tailored, dietary-friendly options into your cart is take a three-minute quiz and tell the company what you want. Dairy-free? No problem. Vegetarian? Awesome! Gluten-free? Hungryroot’s got you. No more minutes wasted trying to figure out if that food will make you sick later. You can eat freely—as you’ve always wanted to do. If you aren’t sure you want to order yet, Hungryroot posts all of its recipe recommendations on its site, allowing you to filter by dietary preference. Jump online and browse away, but be prepared for some serious mouth-watering cravings. Paleo meals Finally, enjoy a grocery service that is aware of dietary preferences and automates your shopping experience. We know that the Paleo diet is a notoriously difficult diet to shop for with meal kit services. Hungryroot has confirmed that they carry a variety of paleo-friendly baked goods, such as Base Culture’s delicious treats. Alternatively, you can enjoy whole, clean meats and low-carb veggie options. Or do both, go crazy! For all other inquiries for the paleo diet, you can learn more about each product by clicking on the Foods tab on the site, which will lead you to a comprehensive ingredient list. Keto meals If you’re on the keto train and are craving that delicious taste of buttery, flakey, keto-friendly baked goods, you aren’t alone—the market is slim! That's not the case with Hungryroot. The service has partnered with experts to source the most delicious and mouth-watering options for your keto dietary needs, including flax and tapioca-based bread options that you can enjoy around a burger of your choice. Between this and the other keto-friendly purchase options, your fridge can stay full for weeks with tasty food designed to make your meal planning easier. You can thank us later while you enjoy organically sourced and whole vegetable options (hello, flavor-packed stir-frys and salads) for every meal of the week. Vegan and vegetarian options Vegan and vegetarian diet followers can eat with confidence thanks to Hungryroot’s recipe and food recommendations. You can indulge in delicious plant-based protein sources featuring some of the top names in the industry (e.g., Beyond Meat) and other innovative vegan meat options sure to make your tastebuds sing. Enjoy meals ranging from Spicy-Sweet Vegan Chorizo Tacos to delectable Brussels Bowls that will keep you full for hours.

Different meals for every day of the week

All you have to do to perfect your cooking cadence is to let the Hungryroot app know how many servings per meal you want per week. Breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? Snacks? You name it, the app has a way to customize it. Who likes eating the same five things every week? After you complete the quiz, you’ll then be prompted to let them know how many fresh meals you want to experience and how many weekdays you want to be covered per week. Click submit, and celebrate because you just meal planned your food for the week. If you aren’t sure and simply want to try Hungryroot on a trial basis, you don’t have to go all in. You can choose to only have two full days of meals this week and maybe go full throttle the following week. And if you want to order now but start next week, you are in complete control of your delivery options. Simply choose your delivery preferences at check out and wait for your box of food to arrive right when you want it. What makes Hungryroot different from other meal kits? Hungryroot differentiates itself by providing higher quality groceries than many traditional grocery services at a fraction of the price. This is elevated by the frequent sales and specials that are offered, including the single item for life deal that’s been ongoing for the past few months. Traditional meal kits do offer recipe suggestions, but very few services have the same allergy accommodation and level of personalization that Hungryroot does. Whether you’re trying to lose weight or abide by strict dietary restrictions, Hungryroot has a variety of food options for almost everyone. Need to change or cancel your order?