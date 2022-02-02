Snap Kitchen Review: Everything to Know About the Meal Delivery Service

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The days of bland TV tray dinners are long gone. With Snap Kitchen you’ll be able to choose and secure a weekly subscription for fresh, healthy meals—that will never come frozen. Each meal is cooked and prepared by professional chefs and ready for you to serve in as little as three minutes. You’ll get access to a large variety of healthy meals to select from each week, and have them delivered right to your door for free. How does Snap Kitchen work? When you subscribe to weekly deliveries from Snap Kitchen, you’ll be able to select the meals you want to be delivered every week (unless you skip a week or cancel). With a lock date in place, you’ll have a deadline to choose meals; you’ll get a reminder that leaves you enough time to quickly choose from 30+ seasonal meals that work on a rotational schedule, though. As long as you meet the lock date for your subscription, you keep your options open. Whether you want to skip a week, cancel your subscription, or change your meals, you have until 11:59pm CST the day before your lock date to do so. As mentioned above, Snap Kitchen chefs maintain a high standard of excellence when it comes to choosing high-quality ingredients that go into every meal (that means there are no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, no antibiotics, and no hormones in sight). All you have to do with Snap Kitchen is heat up your pre-cooked meals (which come delivered fresh and are never frozen) in just a few minutes. It’s worth noting, though, that once your meals are delivered, they have a 4-7 day shelf life that will be labeled on each separate meal depending on the included ingredients.

How much does a Snap Kitchen subscription box cost? Snap Kitchen has two options for subscription boxes to keep things quick and simple. The first option is six meals per week for $12.67 per meal, with the second option getting you 12 meals per week at a cost of $10.50 per meal. Shipping comes free with both plans. Is Snap Kitchen worth the price? We get it, sometimes the time it takes to prepare a healthy meal can make you want to throw in the towel and order takeout. With Snap Kitchen, you don’t need to settle for a quick bite from a fast-food joint that may perpetuate an unhealthy eating habit. While prices may not beat your everyday grocery run, the convenience of being able to eat something quickly that also meets your nutritional needs is hard to put a price on.

Does Snap Kitchen offer healthy meals?

Snap Kitchen’s menu offers a variety of meals to cater to your specific dietary needs. From high protein, keto-friendly, low carb, paleo, and whole 30 options, there is a lot to choose from. Every meal by Snap Kitchen contains around 300-600 calories—with every calorie count included in the meal descriptions to help you choose. You’ll also be able to view a full list of what ingredients were used as well as a nutritional profile before you place your order. Every meal on the Snap Kitchen menu is gluten-free with plenty of options to get your veggies in, too. Dietary preference options If you’re looking to stick to a specific diet, Snap Kitchen helps with a variety of meal options. You can choose from keto-friendly meals, healthily balanced dishes, high protein, low carb, and more. Snap Kitchen’s menu full of flavorful and delicious pre-cooked meals is updated every 6-8 weeks (varying based on seasonal rotation).

Paleo meals If you prefer to stick to a paleo diet, there’s a Snap Kitchen menu section made just for you. Snap Kitchen has an excellent variety of pre-cooked paleo meals filled with nutritional value and packed with flavor. Try the Herb-Roasted Turkey with Potato Turnip Mash and Gravy or Mongolian Beef with Sesame Broccoli. Both of these meals will fill you up and are under 400 calories. Have a craving for something sweet? Snap Kitchen’s Pumpkin Pancakes and Sausage with Maple Syrup will definitely hit the spot. Keto meals Finding a meal that’s both keto-friendly and packed with tantalizing flavor is harder than you might think. However, Snap Kitchen has keto-friendly options for you to browse to keep you on track while leaving you fully satisfied. Meal options like a Buffalo Ranch Burger and Cod Piccata with Garlic Roasted Cauliflower are just a couple of customer favorites listed on the keto-friendly menu.

Vegan and vegetarian options As of right now, there is only one meal option—Pasta Primavera with Parmesan and Mozzarella—that is fully vegetarian. However, if you’re simply looking for a balanced portion of vegetables to get your daily recommended amount, there are definitely options to do that. Snap Kitchen’s menu is always rotating and improving, so it’s best to check back to see if there are any new vegan or vegetarian options in the mix when the menu is updated again. Different meals for every day of the week

Every meal will have a preview option for you to get a better idea of the portion size available. (Meal portion sizes aren’t always the same for every meal, so it’s a good idea to check out the listed serving size on its nutritional profile before you choose.) When setting up your Snap Kitchen subscription, you’ll also be able to customize your meals according to your calorie goals. With each meal providing 300-600 calories, you can access and assess your weekly meal choices to be sure they coincide with your preferred calorie count. Once you subscribe to Snap Kitchen, your weekly meals will be delivered to your home based on the date you started and continue on that cadence thereafter. You might get more than one delivery depending on the number of meals you're subscribed to, though. For example, if you are on a 3-day meal plan, you’ll only have one delivery date, but if you have a 7-day subscription for meals, you’ll get three total deliveries spread out over the week. This helps reduce waste and ensures you get the freshest meals with a shelf life that will last long enough for you to enjoy.

What makes Snap Kitchen different from other meal kits? The best features that come with using Snap Kitchen as your meal delivery service are the guarantees of fresh, non-frozen meals and free shipping for every delivery. With the number of deliveries ranging from 1-3 per week, those shipping fees would typically add up, but Snap Kitchen covers the full delivery cost for you. These meals won’t take up too much of your time, either, since all you have to do is pop one in the oven or microwave for a few minutes and you’ll be ready to eat. Your meals will be prepared by professional chefs that take genuine care to give you nothing but healthy meals that still taste delightful. Plus, with the help of registered dietitians keeping track of the nutritional value of everything, you’ll know you’re getting your money’s worth to help you stick to healthier eating habits. Need to change or cancel your order?

You have plenty of options when it comes to your Snap Kitchen subscription. You can cancel at any time without a problem, or skip a week or two if you have other plans. Whatever the case may be, Snap Kitchen lets you cancel or skip your scheduled meal deliveries at no additional charge. You just have to make sure to make these changes to your account prior to your lock date. This also applies to making any meal selections or changes—don’t forget that your customization deadline is 11:59 PM CST the evening before your lock date.