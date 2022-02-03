Splendid Spoon Review: Plant-Based Smoothies, Soups, and Bowls to Fuel Your Day

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Most of us (probably) don’t eat as healthy as we should. With work, school, family, or whatever else keeps our schedules busy, it’s not surprising that we often choose quick and easy over healthy. But who says we can’t have both? Splendid Spoon is one meal delivery company that works to give you quick andhealthy meal options—so you don’t have to choose one or the other. You can trade your late-night ice cream for a deliciously sweet fruit smoothie, or warm up on a cold day with a hearty soup. If you’re looking for the ultimate combination of healthy, convenient, and delicious meals, look no further than Splendid Spoon. How does Splendid Spoon work? Splendid Spoon is a plant-based meal delivery service that offers ready-to-eat smoothies, soups, grain bowls, noodle bowls, and wellness shots to keep your body energized and ready to move all day long. The company offers a weekly rotating menu with over 50 different meals and smoothies that you can mix and match for the perfect order (in other words, you can always pick your favorites). When you create your account, you’ll have four different subscription options to choose from to build the kit that’s best for you—which includes personalizing your profile to avoid certain ingredients or flavors. You’ll also have the option to choose weekly, biweekly, or monthly deliveries. Everything that Splendid Spoon has to offer is gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, so you’re only putting high-quality ingredients in your body. Ready to kick your metabolism into high gear? Try their low-sugar smoothies with ingredients like coconut, cherries, cacao, almond butter, or avocado. If you’re looking for quick and easy lunches to bring to work, try some soups or grain bowls filled with veggies, whole grains, and plant-based proteins like lentils, beans, and chickpeas. Finally, when dinner rolls around, you’ll find delicious noodle bowls featuring rice noodles with a wide variety of sauces, seasonings, and veggies, so you always have new and exciting flavors to excite your taste buds. (We’re drooling already.)

How much does a Splendid Spoon subscription box cost?

Splendid Spoon offers four subscription plans to choose from to give you the best options to fit your schedule. The Breakfast plan includes five ready-to-drink smoothies with exciting and delicious flavors for $65. Whether you sip on these to cool off after a workout or need a quick breakfast before you head to work, there’s probably a smoothie recipe to match. If you’re looking to pair your breakfast with quick and easy lunches, the Breakfast + Lunch plan gives you five smoothies and five bowls (either soup or grain bowls) for $95. With this package, you’ll get everything you need to keep you going on a busy day. The Breakfast, Lunch + Reset for $135 adds a ‘reset day’ of five soups to boost your metabolism, decrease spikes in blood sugar, and give you energy and mental clarity for optimal performance. And finally, for the ultimate package, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner + Reset. You’ll get five smoothies, five soups or grain bowls, five noodle bowls, and five ‘reset day’ soups for $185. Every meal is pre-made and ready to enjoy in under five minutes! Is Splendid Spoon worth the price? While Splendid Spoon may not be the cheapest option on the market, it’s hard to beat the quality and convenience of its meals. Every meal that Splendid Spoon offers is ready to eat in under five minutes, so you can spend your time savoring what you’re eating instead of making it. As a result, you’ll save time on prep work, cut down on trips to the grocery store, and save tons of money on takeout. Convenience like that is hard to come by. And considering 95% of its ingredients are organic, it’s no wonder that Splendid Spoon is one of the top meal delivery services in the industry. Does Splendid Spoon offer healthy meals? Everything that this company offers is healthy, convenient, and delicious. Splendid Spoon works with both a registered dietitian and chef to design well-balanced weekly menus filled with plant-based meals you’ll enjoy. Plus, opting for a plant-based diet not only reduces your carbon footprint, but has been shown to reduce your risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. In every box, you’ll find a wide variety of fruits, veggies, herbs, sauces, and seasonings. The company also introduces three to five new flavors each season, so you never get bored or tired of your orders.

For those concerned with maintaining a low-calorie diet, most meals have fewer than 400, and you may even notice benefits such as increases in energy, better sleep, stress reduction, and weight loss. Beyond that, everything Splendid Spoon offers is not just plant-based, but also gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and non-GMO, so you can be confident knowing exactly what you put in your body.

Dietary preference options In each week’s menu, you’ll find several Whole30-compatible options, and you can even see the number of Weight Watchers (WW) points on each meal. Although the meals aren’t specifically designed to be low carb or low fat, you’ll find filters for low carb, low calorie, low fat, low sodium, low sugar, high fiber, and high protein on the left-hand side of the menu. So no matter what your needs are, Splendid Spoon works to keep you covered. Want to see the nutritional info for each dish? Just click on any item listed in the menu and you’ll find the nutritional info as well as the ingredients and allergens. Because Splendid Spoon is 100% plant-based, it may not be the best option for those who stick to diets like keto or paleo, which typically include animal proteins. It also uses facilities that handle several common allergens, so it might not be a good fit for those with severe food allergies or intolerances. What makes Splendid Spoon different from other meal kits?

"Reset Day" provides a reset to your body and digestive tract by decreasing spikes in blood sugar and giving your body the high-quality fuel it needs.

Splendid Spoon is one of the few meal kit delivery services that focus on breakfast and lunch.

Splendid Spoon offers an On-Demand box; no commitment, free shipping, and all meals are freezer friendly.

100% recyclable packaging goes right along with their plant-based meals and respect for the environment. Need to change or cancel your order? Splendid Spoon makes it easy to skip a shipment or cancel your subscription at any time—however, there is a cutoff for canceling your subscription if you don’t want to receive your next box. For Wednesday deliveries, you’ll need to cancel by 4pm EST the previous Thursday, whereas for Friday deliveries, the cutoff is 4pm EST the previous Sunday. Otherwise, you’ll receive (and be charged for) one final shipment. Before you end your subscription, the site will prompt you to fill out a survey letting Splendid Spoon know why you’re choosing to stop future orders. Once you see the last “Are You Sure?” pop-up, you’ll be able to finish the process and fully cancel your subscription.

How Splendid Spoon meal kits can change your eating experience