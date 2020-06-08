Milo's Top-Rated Dutch Ovens Are 20% Off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

A Dutch oven is a kitchen essential. Full stop. It's often considered the most important item you'll have in your kitchen, and will serve as a culinary centerpiece for you (and your family/dinner guests) for years. And right now (through June 18), you can save 20% off a Milo when you shop through Verishop.

But what can a Dutch oven REALLY do, you ask? For starters, it'll bake bread; braise meats; make perfect soups, stews, and sauces; boil water for whatever you need; fry chicken (that's right); and make award-winning chilis. How, you press on? You see, because of its size and material -- usually cast iron or ceramic -- the Dutch oven works as a phenomenal heat conductor allowing you to cook evenly at low and slow temperatures. And don't cheap out. If you do, you likely find yourself replacing it in a couple of years. Shell out an extra few dollars, and you'll get something you'll have for decades. Case in point: a Milo from Verishop, where you'll find their classic Dutch oven on sale for $108 (usually $135).

Milo's lineup of Dutch ovens are made from enamel and come with a lifetime guarantee. Plus, it's a steal when you compare it to a Le Creuset's model -- a leader in Dutch ovens -- that's $359. The sale ends on June 18, so get yours and get cookin' while supplies last.

