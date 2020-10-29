Want to Start Shooting With Film? Here's Everything You Need.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Taking pictures of people, places, and things is fun. Instagram created an entire business model around it. But film photography? That's an entirely different story.

To help you take you away from browsing reels of IG influencers doing TikTok dances in Bali is The Film Store from Moment.

It's a one-stop shop for all your analog needs. The list of what they have is pretty robust -- you can score film from Kodak, Ilford, CineStill, and Lomography as well as 35mm cameras from Kodak and Lomography. Want something a bit more user friendly? Check out their selection of disposable cameras and instant cameras from Polaroid, Fujifilm, and Lomography.

Cameras and film aside, you'll also be able to scoop up meters and instant printers (for those who want to take their IG photos into the real world). Need some help getting started? There's online lessons available from professional photographers.

Could you be the next Ansel Adams? Maybe. There's only one way to find out...