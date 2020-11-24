David Chang and Goldbelly Bless the Nation With Pork Buns for Everyone

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Winter is coming, COVID-19 is still here, and we're all a bit on edge…but fear not: Fluffy pork buns from master chef David Chang are now shipping nationwide via Goldbelly, along with a few other iconic dishes. Chang built a veritable empire and launched Korean food into the spotlight with his beloved Momofuku restaurants, which have grown beyond his first NYC noodle bar in 2004 to eight NYC eateries and restaurants in Vegas, L.A., Sydney, and Toronto.



And now, everyone else can have their pork bun and eat it too. Chang teamed up with the national food shipping platform to give everyone a bit of pork-filled joy. “When I founded Momofuku, I never would have thought we'd be able to ship our buns or bo ssäm nationally,” said Chang. “But nothing is off the table this year and I'm excited to bring people a taste of Momofuku no matter where they are.”



Here’s what you can order, if you’re prepared to shell out a bit of dough (pun intended!).