David Chang and Goldbelly Bless the Nation With Pork Buns for Everyone
You can now get Momofuku’s iconic buns and more shipped straight to your home.
Winter is coming, COVID-19 is still here, and we're all a bit on edge…but fear not: Fluffy pork buns from master chef David Chang are now shipping nationwide via Goldbelly, along with a few other iconic dishes. Chang built a veritable empire and launched Korean food into the spotlight with his beloved Momofuku restaurants, which have grown beyond his first NYC noodle bar in 2004 to eight NYC eateries and restaurants in Vegas, L.A., Sydney, and Toronto.
And now, everyone else can have their pork bun and eat it too. Chang teamed up with the national food shipping platform to give everyone a bit of pork-filled joy. “When I founded Momofuku, I never would have thought we'd be able to ship our buns or bo ssäm nationally,” said Chang. “But nothing is off the table this year and I'm excited to bring people a taste of Momofuku no matter where they are.”
Here’s what you can order, if you’re prepared to shell out a bit of dough (pun intended!).
Whole Bo Ssäm Dinner for 8-10Price: $269
Impress your quarantine pod with a show-stopping meal featuring one of Chang’s most legendary dishes, bo ssäm. A mainstay on his menus, bo ssäm is pork shoulder that’s cured in salt and sugar overnight and slow roasted over six to eight hours until it’s fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. All you have to do is coat it with the included brown sugar glaze and reheat it in your oven. The meal also comes with 12 Martin’s potato rolls for sandwich-making, kimchi, ginger scallion sauce, Korean red pepper sauce, and a fried rice kit with rice and spices to make yourself. Got a smaller pod? You can get the dinner for 4-6 people, with just a half pork shoulder, for $169.
Pork Buns 12 PackPrice: $119
Chang’s pillowy buns are absolutely iconic, and for good reason. Perfectly steamed, the buns are a humble abode for 24-hour brined and roasted pork belly, hoisin sauce, and lightly pickled cucumbers. Each kit includes 12 pieces of roasted pork belly you’ll need to pan-sear at home, 12 fresh buns, the sauce, and the pickles so you can build your own bun. The pork buns also come in a 24-pack for larger crowds (or big eaters, we’re not judging), ringing in at $189.
Shiitake Mushroom Buns 12 PackPrice: $119
Yes, Chang and Goldbelly are taking care of the vegetarians who also need buns in their life. These buns replace the pork belly with soy-marinated shiitake mushrooms, which come fully cooked but taste a whole lot better if you re-saute them in a frying pan at home before serving. Hoisin sauce, pickles, and 12 buns are also included in the kit. And, if you can get your hands on some sliced scallions (not included in the kit but recommended to add), you’ll have the authentic restaurant version ready to eat at home. The mushroom buns also come in a 24-pack for $189.
Pork + Shiitake Mushroom Bun Combo 24 PackPrice: $189
If you’ve got meat and veggie lovers in the house, the combo pack of buns offers 12 pork belly and 12 shiitake mushroom buns for your eating pleasure. Did we mention jars of Momofuku’s addictive Chili Crunch condiment can be added on to any order for $12?