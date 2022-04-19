13 Incredibly Luxurious Airbnbs to Spend Your Tax Refund On
Whether you choose a modern loft in Manhattan or a historic New Orleans mansion, these Airbnbs will have you feeling fancy AF.
Tax season has come and gone, which means one of two things: You either shed a few tears as the IRS deducted money from your bank account, or you rejoiced as the IRS deposited money into your bank account. If you fall into the latter category, congrats! You’re sitting on a new pile of funds, and we know exactly how you should spend your tax refund: booking an extravagant Airbnb.
While Airbnb is a great option for affordable vacation rentals, it also has quite a few over-the-top homes that you honestly have to see to believe. And while most of us typically can’t drop several thousand dollars on a weekend getaway, your recent influx of cash means these properties might just be an option for you and your crew. From Beverly Hills to NYC, here are 13 incredibly luxurious Airbnbs to spend your tax refund on.
16 guests/$1,250 per night
Slide open the glass doors and feel the ocean breeze at this luxurious retreat, perched high above Malibu Pier and Surfrider Beach. Share family dinners overlooking the waves, take a dip in the private pool and hot tub, then enjoy a restful sleep in one of six bedrooms with memory foam mattresses and room-darkening shades.
What guests say: “What an AMAZING house. Unbelievable ocean views, tons of privacy, super fun pool, massive and stocked kitchen with killer appliances. This place really does have it all.”
8 guests/$1,557 per night
Located on an island just off of downtown Miami, this modern home is a quiet retreat while still being close to all the action. The interior is bright and colorful, with huge pieces of artwork on the walls and four bedrooms with hotel-caliber beds and flatscreen TVs. But the real treat is the front yard—a fenced-in, perfectly manicured oasis with palm trees, sun loungers, and a pool.
What guests say: “This venue is absolutely beautiful. The location is so convenient to get to either Miami Beach or downtown Miami, and the host is responsible and easy to talk to.”
16 guests/$4,171 per night
This listing encompasses the entire top floor of the Palms Casino Resort near the Strip, complete with penthouse apartment and massive rooftop terrace. The interior has everything you’d expect from a lavish Las Vegas suite (30-foot windows, crystal chandeliers, modern artwork, etc.), but it’s that terrace that really impresses: think fire pits surrounded by sofas, a DJ booth, an outdoor movie screen, and an elevated hot tub with views of the entire Vegas skyline.
What guests say: “The pictures don't do it justice! By far the best penthouse/suite in all of Vegas. We will be staying here every time we come back to the city.”
2 guests/$800 per night
Everything about this New York apartment is top-of-the-line, from the gourmet kitchen to the master suite with steam shower. Spend your days doing some shopping and dining in Soho, then return to relax in the spacious living room, enjoy a couple drinks from the wet bar, and fall asleep pretending you could actually afford to live here IRL.
What guests say: “We couldn’t have had a better stay at Julian’s place. The location was fantastic, the doormen were incredibly friendly and helpful, and it felt like staying in a luxury hotel.”
10 guests/$1,306 per night
Located in a private community on the west shore of Lake Tahoe (complete with white-sand beach and tennis courts), this home boasts vaulted ceilings, expansive decks on each level, and panoramic lake views from every room. There is a staircase behind the house that leads directly to the beach, and the hosts even provide a kayak for some lake exploration.
What guests say: “We thoroughly enjoyed our stay—the location directly on the beach cannot be beat! The views from inside the house and the patios are stunning.”
2 guests/$599 per night
We’re a big fan of treehouse rentals in general, and this is one of the most romantic, splurge-worthy ones we’ve ever seen. The handcrafted house sits above three acres of Kona land, with expansive views of the ocean and tropical foliage. The surprisingly spacious digs welcome guests back from a day of activity with a full kitchen, floor-to-ceiling glass shower, wraparound lanai, and custom king-size bed.
What guests say: “What a special and unique place—a childhood dream come true. The treehouse was the perfect way to start our 20th anniversary getaway!”
14 guests/$2,544 per night
If you want to pretend you’re Cher Horowitz for a weekend, this Beverly Hills mansion has you covered. Aside from luxe features like a swimming pool, spa, fire pit, and tennis/basketball court, the house has seven spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms and balconies. So grab your friends, add “Kids in America” to your playlist, and get ready to live like the elite.
What guests say: “5 stars across the board. We were thoroughly impressed with the space—very clean, very spacious, and having such gracious hosts made our trip all the more worth it.”
8 guests/$2,000 per night
With its shingled sides, bay windows, and white picket fence, it’s hard to imagine a more Hamptons-esque rental than this. (We almost expect Ina Garten to pop her head over the hedges to say hello.) The house is a 10-minute walk from Southampton Village, but every feature of the house makes you want to stay put: a manicured backyard, swimming pool, al fresco dining area, fully-equipped kitchen, stylish furniture, and much more.
8 guests/$1,426 per night
Soaking in that bathtub surrounded by desert views is probably reason enough to book this property, but the all-glass Joshua Tree villa has even more delightful surprises. The space is appointed with vintage finds (like a mid-century modern fireplace and macramé hanging side tables) but still feels fresh and modern, while the three-acre property includes a luxe swimming pool, outdoor shower, and fire pit.
What guests say: “A truly perfect home! The space manages to have all the comforts of home (so well stocked!) while still feeling as though you're staying in a 5-star hotel. This is definitely one of those places that not only meets expectations but exceeds them.”
8 guests/$5,286 per night
Just two blocks away from the Aspen gondola, this incredibly luxe townhome has huge windows and vaulted ceilings, four comfortable bedrooms (including two suites with fireplaces), steam showers, and one of the nicest kitchens you’ll ever see. Even if you don’t visit during ski season, the home’s proximity to downtown Aspen’s restaurants, shops, and museums makes it a must-stay.
What guests say: “This is the best rental I’ve been in. Every detail was perfect and accurately described. I would definitely come back! Thank you for a memorable trip!!”
6 guests/$1,008 per night
This stately home is like its own little paradise, with a private pool and tons of palm trees and tropical greenery. The stunning interior features local artwork and three comfy bedrooms (all with vaulted ceilings). The star attraction is definitely the backyard, with a covered patio, gas grill, outdoor shower, and that aforementioned swimming pool.
What guests say: “Couldn’t have asked for a better vacation home! All expectations were met and exceeded. The location could not have been better and the home itself is just breathtaking.”
4 guests/$1,000 per night
Previously featured in Dwell, this newly renovated Cape Elizabeth home is steps away from the beach and picturesque walking paths. The home is impeccably furnished with a mix of vintage and contemporary items, and most rooms offer either forest or ocean views. Grab a cup of tea, curl up on one of the Adirondack chairs on the sea-facing deck, and live your best Coastal Grandma life.
What guests say: “Very thoughtfully renovated and well designed place (the architect’s own home) steps from a quiet, rocky shore in a charming residential community. Everything as described. Hope to visit again!”
10 guests/$817 per night
This 170-year-old mansion comes with six bedrooms, a private backyard with pool and hot tub, and historic touches like local antiques and glamorous chandeliers. Best of all, the house is located just one block over from Frenchman Street, which boasts incredible bars and restaurants—sample them all as you stroll over to the French Quarter, about a 15-minute walk away.
What guests say: “One of the most beautiful Airbnbs we have ever stayed in! The design is incredible, the antique furniture is beautiful, and the beds are all extremely comfortable. Can't recommend enough!”