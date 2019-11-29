These Are the Most Popular Black Friday Deals [UPDATING]

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Unless you've enlisted the help of your entire extended family to track down the hottest Black Friday deals up for grabs right now, the blitz of bargains can be a bit intimidating. New sales are going live by the minute, it seems, and hopefully you've got more important things to do than spend your precious time off poring over websites and flyers to figure out what's actually worth buying right now.
That's where we come in. Today, we're keeping track of the most popular deals of the day, and will be updating it regularly so you don't have to worry about missing out on the most spectacular sales.
The most popular Black Friday TV Deals
- Get $250 off a 43-inch TCL 4K Roku smart TV (regular price: $500) [Get it on Amazon]
- Get $270 off a 43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV (regular price: $500) [Get it at Walmart]
- Get $250 off a 70-inch RCA 4K ultra HD TV (regular price: $800) [Get it at Walmart]
- Get $700 off a 65-inch Samsung 4K 8 Series smart TV (regular price $1,498) [Get it on Amazon]
The most popular Black Friday electronics deals
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone 11: Buy one iPhone 11, get one free at Verizon [Get the deal at Verizon Wireless]
- Google Pixel 3a XL: Take $100 off [Get it on Amazon]
Other electronics
The most popular Black Friday home deals
Furniture
- Herman Miller: Take 15% off everything online (including iconic Eames chairs) [Get it at Herman Miller]
- Burrow: Get 15% off all purchases up to $1499, and take up to $800 off purchases over $4,000 [Use code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow]
- Design Within Reach: Take $500 off the Pot Chair and Lina Swivel Chair, and $100 off the Story Bookcase. Plus, all HAY products are 20% off (and free shipping's included) [Check it out at Design Within Reach]
- Wayfair: Get up to 80% off on nearly every category of home furnishings (plus free shipping). There will also be big Flash Deals popping up throughout the day. [Get the deals at Wayfair]
- World Market: Take 40% off all furniture and get free shipping on orders over $75 [Get it at World Market]
- Floyd: Get up to $250 off your order (and a free gift) [Use Code CYBR19 at Floyd]
- Target: Furniture for every room in your house will be available at varying discounts [Scope out the selection at Target]
- Get up to 70% off a tons of design-forward sofas, chairs, rugs, beds, coffee tables, dining tables, TV stands, desks and more from All Modern [Get the deal at All Modern]
- Ashley Homestore: Take up to 50% off select items and an extra 10% using special code [Use code BFEXTRA10 at Ashley Homestore]
- Macy's: Take 77% off furniture and 75% off rugs, and score an extra 20% off using code SCORE [Browse the bargains at Macy's]
- Snowe: Get 20% off purchases over $75 and 25% off purchases over $750 site wide, including they're gloriously luxurious sheet and towel sets [Get it at Snowe]
- Brooklinen: The spectacular bedding brand is offering 20% off site wide, which means great deals on its excellent sheet sets and down comforters [Scope the sale at Brooklinen]
Kitchen essentials
- Join the hordes of Instant Pot obsessives with this new 6-quart Wifi-enabled version, which is 40% off [Get it on Amazon]
- Mix your way to baking paradise with a new 4.5-quart KitchenAid classic stand mixer for $80 off [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 50% off a top-notch Ninja blender (with single serve cups) [Get it at Macy's]
- Get 66% off a new 7-piece Magic Bullet blender [Get it at Walmart]
- Save 43% on a new Ace Nova blender from Instant Pot [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Save $30 on a new Farberware 3.2-quart digital oil-less air fryer [Get it at Walmart]
- Treat yourself to a top-of-the-line Le Creuset enameled cast iron French oven, which is over 50% off right now [Get it at Macy's]
- Save $80 on a Ninja Coffee Bar system, which lets you customize how much you brew (from single cup to full carafe) and features a built-in milk frother [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 73% off the snazzy and super-popular VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker [Get it at Bloomingdale's]
The most popular Black Friday apparel deals
The most popular Black Friday mattress deals