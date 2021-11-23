The Most Popular Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Curious what bargains are getting people most excited this year? Rather than watch the mad-dash for discounted big screen 4K TVs and air fryers from the sidelines, you can trust us to keep tabs on the hottest sellers so you can swoop in and grab them before they're gone.

All day long, we'll be tracking the most popular buys from a huge selection of retailers, and keeping a running list below. So check back in periodically to scope things out.