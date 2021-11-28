The Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now
We're keeping tabs on the hottest sellers this year, so you can swoop in and grab them before they're gone.
Considering the deluge of discounts and sitewide sales that are competing for your attention in the run-up to and during Cyber Monday, it's interesting to know just what products and deals are selling better than others. Beyond simply providing insight into consumer trends, it's good to know in case the hottest sellers are things you've had your eye on—and hoping to snag before they sell out.
To that end, we'll be keeping tabs on what's flying off the figurative shelves today, and updating the list below so you can make your buying decisions accordingly.
The Most Popular Cyber Monday TV Deals
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Tech & Electronics Deals
- Take 50% off the JBL Tour One wireless noise cancelling headphones. - [Get it]
- Save 58% on a Ring Video Doorbell/Echo Dot bundle at Amazon. - [Get it]
- Get a new pair of Apple AirPods Pros for $159 (down from $197) at Walmart. - [Get it]
- Save $50 on a Samsung 170-watt 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer at Walmart. - [Get it]
- Save $100 on a pair of top-rated Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones. - [Get it]
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Kitchen & Cooking Deals
- Save up to 20% off of all of Caraway's non-toxic modern cookware and bakeware. - [Get it]
- Ooni, which makes some of the best (and coolest looking) portable pizza ovens on the market is offering 20% off sitewide. - [Get it]
- Save up to 55% at Sur la Table on essentials from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Wusthof, and more. - [Get it]
- Take 27% off a new 64-ounce Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series blender, which regularly retails for $400. - [Get it]
- Take up to 44% off Instant Pot cooking appliances, including electric pressure cookers, air fryers, and multi-function setups. - [Get it]
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Home Deals
- Save big on some of Dyson's most popular cordless stick vacuums. - [Get it]
- Take 25% the entire lineup of Homesick's lovely candles, designed with scents meant to evoke memories of familiar places and events. - [Get it]
- Wayfair has huge discounts (up to 80% off) on furniture and accessories for practically every corner and nook of your home and/or office. - [Get it]
- Take 20% off everything at Brooklinen, and get big bargains on premium linens and lots more from the luxe bedding brand. - [Get it]
- Take up to 25% off a huge selection of modern and minimalist furniture, lighting, and accessories from Allmodern, and get an extra 25% on select items when you use code GET25 at checkout. - [Get it at Allmodern]
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals on Outdoor Gear
- Take 25% off sitewide on all BioLite products, including its popular fire pits, camping stoves, headlamps, and solar chargers. - [Get it]
- Solo Stove is offering up to 45% off fire pit bundles, to help you elevate your backyard hangs on a budget. - [Get it]
- Take 25% off everything from Rumpl, including its ever-popular (and comfy!) outdoor blankets. - [Get it]
- You can snag up to 60% on a huge selection of gear from Backcountry, including lots of outerwear from popular brands. - [Get it]
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals on Travel Essentials
The Most Popular Cyber Monday CBD Deals
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Clothing & Footwear Deals
- Save big on wardrobe staples, layer-friendly apparel, and outerwear (including ultralight down and fleece jackets) from Uniqlo. - [Get it]
- Take 40% off your purchase at J. Crew when you use code CYBER at checkout. - [Get it]
- Levi's is offering 40% off, plus free shipping, on everything. - [Get it]
- Save up to 40% on bestselling and premium apparel, footwear, home decor, and lots, lots more from the expertly curated selection at Huckberry. - [Get it]
- Save up to 50% at Nordstrom on hundreds of items from top brands across nearly every style category. - [Get it at Nordstrom]
The Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals on Everything Else
- Etsy's Cyber Week Sales Event has savings of up to 60% on a huge selection of handmade items from small businesses that make great gifts, including personalized portraits, jewelry, decor, and more. - [Get it]
- Sign up for new Discovery+ streaming subscription, and pay just $0.99 for your first three months. - [Get it]
- Save $300 when you buy a pair of bikes from the excellent e-bike maker Rad Power Bikes. Other offers include $100 off when you buy one bike and get 25% off select helmets. [Get it at Rad Power Bikes]
- Sign up for Hulu's ad-supported streaming plan (regularly $6.99/month), and pay just $0.99 per month for an entire year. - [Get it at Hulu]
- Get one month of Paramount+ free when you sign up to try the streaming service by November 29. - [Get it at Paramount Plus]
