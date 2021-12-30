10 Spa-Like Airbnbs Where You Can Relax and Recharge

4 guests/$332 per night



Everything in this modern farmhouse is sustainable or organic, from the solar-heated pool and all-natural bedding to the paint on the walls and cleaning products used, so you can feel good knowing that you’re being an eco-conscious traveler. Spend your days unwinding by the pool in the backyard, reading books in the hammock, sipping drinks at the tiki bar, or wandering the nature trails within steps of the cottage. Or, if your idea of wellness includes eating and drinking, walk to the two nearby tasting rooms or visit one of the many wineries or restaurants within driving distance.



What guests say: “Farmhouse Oasis is a gem and the perfect blend of beauty, luxe, and coziness. All you need for a special getaway is provided, and we loved how smooth it was to settle in and feel at home. For those planning to stay in for all/most meals, the kitchen appliances are a chef's kiss with cast iron skillets and beautiful flatware. The top guestroom is an oasis on its own with a comfy king bed with the best pillows, a soaking tub, and a relaxing sitting area. Even though it was a bit chillier in November, we loved everything outdoors—especially the sauna and the cool pool lights outside in the evening! The boho bar area is just as cozy as the indoors with comfy furniture, blankets, and chic decor.”