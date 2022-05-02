8 Beautifully Unique Plants and Flowers to Order for Mother’s Day

Florals? For Mother’s Day? Groundbreaking!

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 5/2/2022 at 11:15 AM

Flowers are to Mother’s Day what a cake is to any birthday: a must-have element of celebration. And while gifting your mother (or mother figure) a beautiful bouquet of flowers is a no-brainer, the huge array of options makes it hard to choose the perfect one for her. While some moms might prefer more traditional, over-the-top arrangements, others may want something more unique, such as dry flowers or a plant that can keep growing.

To help you get started, we scoured the internet to find some of the best flowers you can order online, for every type of mom. Just make sure to order fast so your delivery will arrive by May 8!

The Sol by UrbanStems
UrbanStems
The Sol by UrbanStems
$65

Brighten up her day with this incredible mixed bouquet of yellow roses, craspedia, and other sunny stems with a textured background of lush greenery.

Wild About U by Bouqs
Bouqs
Wild About U by Bouqs
$79

She’ll be very impressed that this colorful and lush arrangement comes with assorted succulents that she can plant and keep forever. 

Pink Anthurium by The Sill
The Sill
Pink Anthurium by The Sill
$68

If a bouquet of flowers is too cliché for her taste, consider surprising her with this beautiful Pink Anthurium (or flamingo flower) that she can watch grow all year long. Each bloom can last up to eight weeks, and new ones will pop up often. So, basically, this is the gift of unlimited flowers.

The Breeze by UrbanStems
UrbanStems
The Breeze by UrbanStems
$90

UrbanStems came up with this stunning bundle that includes a flower arrangement of bright garden roses paired with delphinium, snapdragon, aster, and ruscus flowers in an off-white textured ceramic vase, and a NEST Bamboo Votive candle.

Handmade Dried Bouquet by The Sill
The SIll
Handmade Dried Bouquet by The Sill
$66

With the proper care (no direct light or humidity), dried flowers can last forever. This dried bouquet includes a preserved sponge mushroom, a very unexpected detail that can impress the mom who’s into nature and everything organic. 

Organic Lavender Windowsill Indoor Garden Kit
Amazon
Organic Lavender Windowsill Indoor Garden Kit
$20

For the mom who keeps a herb garden, this lavender growing kit will help her expand her collection and fill her space with the most amazing aroma. 

Sweet Escape by Bouqs
Bouqs
Sweet Escape by Bouqs
$69

If you can’t take Mom to paradise, bring paradise to her by way of his tropical bouquet of exotic blooms paired with masajeana leaves and super lush greenery. Plus, it comes with dried okra pods that she can keep for future use.

Outdoor Whimsical Collection by Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Outdoor Whimsical Collection by Bloomscape
$69

Spring is the perfect time to give your mom a flower plant to add to her outdoor space. This one comes with large, bright flowers in tones of white, pink, and purple that will keep flowering until fall.

