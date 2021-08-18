The 8 Kitchen Essentials Chef Nadiya Hussain Uses to Make Her Delicious Recipes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We’ve been fans of Nadiya Hussain since she won The Great British Bake Off in 2015. Her contagious personality and incredible baking skills have inspired us to take our baking to the next level. Now with her new book, Nadiya Bakes––which includes over 100 recipes for breads, cakes, biscuits, and pies––you can also follow Hussain’s steps and hone your baking skills beyond your trusted lockdown sourdough.

We spoke with Hussain about what it takes to get into baking and asked her about the essential kitchen tools needed to help expand your baking possibilities and finally start making all the delicious recipes she features in her cookbook. The good news is that you don't need 100 things to start baking delicious creations...in fact, with a few basic items you can make tons of recipes.

Thrillist: What would you recommend for anyone that wants to get into baking?

Nadiya Hussain: I think there's a lot of pressure where baking is involved, a constant pressure to get it perfect or right and it shouldn't have to be like that. I would always say start small, simple, with bakes that require measuring and mixing, and perhaps avoid the oven to begin with. A 'no bake' bake is a good place to start. For example, a set cheesecake or rocky road and, as soon as you have nailed that, move on to different recipes that require baking and [then] move onto different bakes with more elements. Build your confidence slowly.

Which are the most basic baking tools you’d need to start experimenting with some recipes?

Hussain: Measuring scales are an absolute must! Without these, it's almost impossible to start. Baking is very precise and so you can't get very far without these. Also a good set of baking tins with a non-stick layer.

Are there any specific materials they should be made of?

Hussain: Non-stick pans are a go-to for baking tins, but one of the things I would say is invaluable when baking is a good silicone spatula for mixing and cleanly removing all the ingredients. [They’re] easy to wash, flexible enough to get around a bowl, and durable enough to last a very long time.

What tools would you recommend to expand our baking skills and recipe possibilities?

Hussain: Variations of baking tins, like bundts, loaf tins, ring tins, dariole moulds...all these variations will allow you to research and venture out into making new and exciting bakes. Often the shape of a tin is all I need to feel inspired.

We’re excited for your new book and we can’t wait to start baking your delicious recipes. Which baking tools and materials should we have in hand to start baking them?

Hussain: Measuring scales, spatula, spirit, enthusiasm and of course an oven!