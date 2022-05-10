What to Pack for a National Park Trek, According to a Backpacking Expert

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Our country is a complicated place. It’s no secret that, as a nation, we have plenty to work on. But within all that surface area for improvement, there are a handful of American things that are completely and objectively good—national treasures that we can still take pride in while we take care of cleaning up the rest. Off the top of my head, some members of this camp include Toni Morrison, Hamilton, Dolly Parton, Kentucky Bourbon, the Back to the Future franchise, Texas BBQ, the song “O-o-h Child,” Clayton Kershaw’s left arm, New Haven apizza, and, perhaps most of all, the absolutely overwhelming spectacularity of the U.S. National Parks.

There are 63 parks in the National Parks System scattered throughout every region of the U.S., ranging in size from Wrangell-St. Elias in Alaska (which is bigger than each of the nine smallest states) to Gateway Arch in Missouri (which is less than a quarter of the size of Central Park). As you can imagine, with so much diversity in the terrain and scope of each park, it can be tough to suss out just what to pack for any given visit.

To give you a little help, we talked to Michelle Stelly, aka The Wandering Queen, a Seattle-based, Panama-born backpacker who has conquered 27 parks in the past 10 years, starting with Zion, her first (and still favorite) national park. Through her platform, Stelly aims to help women get outside and hike, camp, or backpack for the first time, and covers what to pack along to what to expect.

“[When you’re starting out] it can be overwhelming trying to choose the best gear, because every manufacturer claims to be the best,” Stelly says. “It isn’t always easy to decipher good quality, and a lot of the gear can get really expensive.”

Fortunately, Stelly was willing to share the insights she’s picked up over the years from comparing notes with other hikers, poring over product reviews, and good old trial and error out on the trail. We talked about the challenges that come along with choosing gear, along with how the right stuff can elevate your experience.

If those national park mountains are calling out to you, read on to get out there with everything you need.