Everything You Need to Throw a Can’t-Miss New Year’s Eve Party
If you ever wanted to throw a party with glitter tablecloths and giant balloons, now’s the time.
We’re more excited for New Year's Eve this year than ever before. After all, haven’t we all just been powering through 2021 with our heads down, hoping that 2022 will be a bit brighter? Our excitement often leads to increased expectations when it comes to New Year’s Eve parties—whether we’re hosting or attending.
Take the pressure off by planning everything in advance this year. We’ve gone ahead and sifted through the best New Year’s Eve party essentials on Amazon to properly prepare you and your friends for a glittery, bubbly evening that’s sure to leave a lasting memory. With everything coming in at $50 or less, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is the bar cart—and the outfit you’ll be wearing to ring in 2022.
If you want your party to make a big impact, this decoration should be at the top of your list. The set comes with 120 balloons and garland tape, so you can create your balloon archway without a helium tank. Just arrange the balloons in the shape to your liking, then set them up in the corner or a room or around a doorway. Whatever you decide, you’ll be left with a beautiful and whimsical way to invite guests in and set a scene. It does take a bit of effort to blow all the balloons up, but the visual effect is worth the work.
This New Year’s Eve party pack includes "2022" foil balloons, 16 latex balloons, 10 confetti balloons, 18 hanging swirls, 15 tissue tassels, a foil Happy New Year banner, a rope with golden leaves, and two ribbons. The bundle is a great way to add dynamic decor with varying materials and shapes, and definitely has enough swag in it to stretch across a few rooms.
If you’re looking to keep the decor more simple, just pick a few "2022" balloons and leave the streamers and ribbon for another time. You can choose from several different colors, and the extra-large balloons will definitely stand out on their own.
Fringe is a great way to section off a space for photos, or to liven up plain walls with some glitz. This backdrop is under $10, so you could easily buy several pieces and really curate a gilded space for you and your pals. You could even use it in doorways for an extra special way to welcome in your guests.
Should you decide to have a photo area, these props are great for capturing the moment. They are also cute accessories to pass out as party favors, or to have lying around for people to use in their own personal photos.
Don’t mess with the classics. This kit has all the noisemakers (13 included), hats (12 included), and tiaras (13 included) you’d expect to see and wear at a New Year’s Eve party. After all, January 1 might not even arrive unless you’re wearing a shimmering, glimmering crown.
Champagne is a must on this holiday. And while champagne flutes are great for smaller, more intimate gatherings, plastic cups are always a safe bet for parties that might get rowdy. That being said, these gold-trimmed cups look quite nice, considering they are ones you’ll have to build yourself. They’re a cute way to keep with the gold color scheme, and you won’t have to worry about breakage all night.
Paper plates and plastic utensils are great for large parties. These coordinated napkins, plates, and cups give off a nostalgic birthday party vibe, but still feel grown-up enough to sit next to bottles of champagne. If you’re worried about being wasteful, you can actually wash and reuse these since they’re lined with wax. Find the matching tablecloth here.
This tablecloth is so fabulous and eye-catching, it might upstage your outfit when it comes to pure flashiness. That said, it’s sure to make your party aesthetic perfectly over-the-top and gaudy. New Year’s Eve is the time to shine—literally.