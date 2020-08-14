Get Hike & Road Trip-Ready With This Big North Face Backpack Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Now's your shot at snagging a bargain on brand new backpack so you're primed and ready to hit the trail and road while summer's still in high gear. The North Face is running a big sale on on select backpacksthis weekend only, and offering discounts up to 30% off.

From Friday, August, 14 through Sunday, August, 16, select North Face backpacks -- sturdy enough for day hikes and spacious enough for a weekend road trip -- are on sale for 30% off. The beloved outdoor gear brand's bags come with a lifetime guarantee, so you can rest assured you're making a worthwhile investment. You can scope out the sale right here, but here are a few highlights you'll find in the mix.