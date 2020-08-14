Shopping

Get Hike & Road Trip-Ready With This Big North Face Backpack Sale

Gear up and get out with discounts up to 30% on some of The North Face's best backpacks.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 8/14/2020 at 10:00 AM

Now's your shot at snagging a bargain on brand new backpack so you're primed and ready to hit the trail and road while summer's still in high gear. The North Face is running a big sale on on select backpacksthis weekend only, and offering discounts up to 30% off. 

From Friday, August, 14 through Sunday, August, 16, select North Face backpacks -- sturdy enough for day hikes and spacious enough for a weekend road trip -- are on sale for 30% off. The beloved outdoor gear brand's bags come with a lifetime guarantee, so you can rest assured you're making a worthwhile investment. You can scope out the sale right here, but here are a few highlights you'll find in the mix.

The North Face

Get the Borealis 28-liter backpack for $62.30 (regularly $89)

The North Face

Get the 31-liter Surge backpack (with ultra breathable lumbar panels) for $90.30 (regularly $129)

The North Face

Get the 30-liter Recon daypack for $69.30 (regularly $99)

The North Face

Get the 27-liter Pivoter pack for $55.30 (regularly $79)

The North Face

Get the 30-liter Jester pack for $48.30 (regularly $69)

Check out the full backpack sale at The North Face before it wraps on Sunday.

