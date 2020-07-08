Shopping

Now's Your Chance to Load Up on Super-Affordable North Face Summer Gear

Whether you're hiking, road tripping, or just generally gallivanting outdoors this summer, this sale's for you.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 7/8/2020 at 5:18 PM

Make no mistake, summer 2020 is not really what any of us planned for. But if there's any silver lining to our trying situation, it's that many of us are using it as an opportunity to get out there and do fun things we might not have otherwise prioritized. Maybe that means getting really into hiking, or biking, or generally gallivanting aimlessly outside where it's safe to actually enjoy yourself right now. Whatever your activity of choice may be, it makes a world of difference to have the right gear to do it well (particularly in the heat and scorching sun), and The North Face is here to help you do just that with a truly phenomenal sale on a ton of summer essentials

There are hundreds of items up for grabs at discounts of up to 40%, but we've plucked out a few highlights.

The North Face

Get a FutureLight hiker hat with a breathable mesh lining and an ultraviolet protection factor of 50 for $36 (regularly $60)

The North Face

Get a pair of women's Aphrodite Motion hiking shorts for $24 (regularly $40)

The North Face

Snag a pair of men's Archive Trail Kuna Crest hiking shoes for $66 (regularly $110)

The North Face

Get a women's Fanorak 2.0 pullover -- which folds up into a handy fanny pack -- for $47.40 (regularly $79)

The North Face

Get a pair of men's Class V belted hiking trunks for $27 (regularly $45)

The North Face

Get these women's Back to Berkeley Redux Remitz Lux hiking boots for $81 (regularly $135) 

The North Face

Get this women's TKA Glacier quarter-zip pullover for $35.40 (regularly $59)

Head over to The North Face to get a peek at the huge selection of discounts.

