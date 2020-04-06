Revamp Every Room In Your House During One King's Lane's Anniversary Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
A few weeks hunkered down at home is more than enough time to figure out how you might otherwise arrange your space if given the opportunity. Maybe you're thinking a different or more comfortable couch? Perhaps a nicer rug? Oh, and a desk. A proper desk would definitely be a step up from your dining room table workstation.
Well, there's no time like the present to make a few changes, especially since the premium home goods e-commerce site One King's Lane is running a big anniversary sale site wide, offering a 20% discount on everything. Plus, if you spend $500, you'll also get an additional 10% off.
From now through April 7, you can save 20% on the retailer's stock of fine furniture for nearly any room in your house, plus a whole slew of luxurious decor and accessories to brighten things up or fine-tune your storage situation. Who knows, you might even find something that'll properly showcase all the plants you've been tending to. It's worth taking a few to check out the full selection yourself, but here are a few highlights we spotted.
- A Joanna wooden coffee table for $209 - [Get it]
- A Ladner marble side table for $180 - [Get it]
- A distressed wooden bookcase for $195 - [Get it]
- A roll-arm accent chair for $225 - [Get it]
- A Banks wooden desk with gold legs for $180 - [Get it]
- A director floor lamp for $220 - [Get it]
- A pair of Greek key table lamps for $170 - [Get it]
- An oval starburst wall mirror for $195 - [Get it]
- A 5'x8' Ashley Jute rug for $140 - [Get it]
Admittedly, a lot of OKL's inventory is a bit pricey, but if you've been meaning to upgrade to some more investment-worthy pieces you'll have for years, now's a great time to get shopping.
Head to One King's Lane to scope things out, and use code OKL20YAY at checkout to get the 20% off discount (and an additional 10% off if you spend over $500).