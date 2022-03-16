Why Farah Jesani Is On a Mission to Make Chai as Popular as Coffee in the U.S.

Like many of us, Farah Jesani is a big fan of coffee. So much that she even quit her consulting job in New York and moved to Portland to learn more about the coffee industry. Little did she know that the journey would ultimately inspire her to launch her own chai company instead.

Growing up in Atlanta as a child of Indian immigrants, Jesani saw chai as an “adult drink” that everyone drank while hanging out with friends in community gatherings and at home. Although she liked drinking chai, coffee became her go-to drink and the only thing she would order at cafés. But one day, she decided to try and order chai instead. In her mind, since cafés paid a lot of attention to the way they make their coffee drinks, she thought they would put the same amount of detail into her chai. But they didn’t. She quickly realized that most cafés and coffee shops didn’t have the proper gear to make it, and she wanted to change that. “So that's [when I thought], ‘Can we make a better version that still is quick and easy for a barista to use?’" That’s why she started One Stripe Chai Co., a company that sells chai concentrates and blends to professionals and amateurs alike.

We recently spoke with Jesani about how she launched her company, what it taught her about her culture, how she pivoted her business during the pandemic, and why she thinks everyone should be drinking more chai.

Thrillist: What’s your first memory with chai?

Farah Jesani: When I was little, we weren't really allowed to drink chai because it was a hot beverage with caffeine in it, and it was like that drink that everyone thinks of as the "adult drink." When I think I was around five or six, my mom let me have a little bit of chai, just a really tiny amount so I could feel like I was a part. We had this amber cup and saucer, I still remember, and she would give me a little bit, a quarter maybe, of hot chai in there. The way a lot of kids, and even parents, drink chai is that you pour it into the saucer, and that helps it kind of cool down, and you kind of slurp it up from the saucer.

I always really liked chai. Not only did we have it around at home, but at my mosque, every Friday we would have chai. So it was not so much that it was like, "I love the taste so much and I'm addicted to it." It was really, it's so much around social things that it's just fun to be a part of. I remember even at mosque on Fridays, you just kind of want to get the chai, and get the biscuits, and you want to hang out with your friends and do what all the adults are doing, hanging out and socializing.

What inspired you to create your own chai brand?

Jesani: I was working in tech consulting in New York before One Stripe, and I was getting really interested in just coffee culture in general, this whole idea of specialty coffee. When I was a kid, the only coffee I had really experienced—because we didn't drink it at home—was when we'd go on road trips, we stopped at a gas station along the way and I would get "cappuccinos" from those [coffee] machines. So it was interesting when I was older and craft coffee was becoming so popular, it was just so much more expensive than what you get at the gas station or at the bodega.

I [became] interested in learning more and being a part of the coffee industry and spent some time in Portland, which is a great coffee city, to learn about it. I wondered "What does roasting coffee look like? Why is it so expensive? What does single origin mean?” I started realizing that all these companies that really care about the coffee they serve, and pay a lot of attention to all the details around coffee, were all serving chai that didn't taste good. When I realized that, it was exciting because it was like, "Well, this is something I know about, and I have a relationship with, and I care about it." So that's [when I thought], "Can we make a better version that still is quick and easy for a barista to use?" So that's where the idea of One Stripe Chai came from.