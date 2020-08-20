Shopping

Save up To 20% on Coolers, Dryboxes, and Drybags Just in Time for Labor Day

Labor Day is just over a week away. Are you ready? If you plan to get outside or on the water, let OtterBox outfit you nicely with coolers, drybags, and much more.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 8/20/2020 at 4:09 PM

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

From today (8/20) until 8/26, OtterBox is throwing significant discounts on some of their top of the line coolers, dryboxes, and drybags -- just in case you missed that in the headline.

I'm admittedly an OtterBox fanboy. I own myriad products made by them, and I can say with the utmost confidence that you will not regret a purchase (I have an OtterBox phone case that was dropped from two stories onto the concrete and the phone survived entirely intact. True story). 

But enough about me. Here are my top five picks for the best deals in this sale.

Save 20% on the Yampa 70 Dry Duffle (Dry Bag)

Price: $240 (normally $300)

Save 30% on the Venture 65 Cooler

Price: $315 (normally $450)

Save 30% on the Venture 45 Old Glory Cooler

Price: $196 (normally $280)

Save 20% off the Venture 25 Cooler

Price: $184 (normally $230)

Save 20% on the Trooper 12 Soft Cooler

Price: $160 (normally $200)

That said, there are a lot of other discounts to be had. Check out their large collection of hard coolers, soft coolers, drybags, dryboxes, and accessories

Keep in mind this sale ends 8/26, so get movin' to OtterBox today and get loaded up for Labor Day.

