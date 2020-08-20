Save up To 20% on Coolers, Dryboxes, and Drybags Just in Time for Labor Day
Labor Day is just over a week away. Are you ready? If you plan to get outside or on the water, let OtterBox outfit you nicely with coolers, drybags, and much more.
From today (8/20) until 8/26, OtterBox is throwing significant discounts on some of their top of the line coolers, dryboxes, and drybags -- just in case you missed that in the headline.
I'm admittedly an OtterBox fanboy. I own myriad products made by them, and I can say with the utmost confidence that you will not regret a purchase (I have an OtterBox phone case that was dropped from two stories onto the concrete and the phone survived entirely intact. True story).
But enough about me. Here are my top five picks for the best deals in this sale.
Save 20% on the Yampa 70 Dry Duffle (Dry Bag)
Price: $240 (normally $300)
Save 30% on the Venture 65 Cooler
Price: $315 (normally $450)
Save 30% on the Venture 45 Old Glory Cooler
Price: $196 (normally $280)
Save 20% off the Venture 25 Cooler
Price: $184 (normally $230)
Save 20% on the Trooper 12 Soft Cooler
Price: $160 (normally $200)
That said, there are a lot of other discounts to be had. Check out their large collection of hard coolers, soft coolers, drybags, dryboxes, and accessories.
Keep in mind this sale ends 8/26, so get movin' to OtterBox today and get loaded up for Labor Day.