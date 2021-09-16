7 Essentials to Keep Your Outdoor Hangs Comfy All Fall Long

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

While it can be sad to see summer go, there’s something about fall that softens the blow. Maybe it’s the fact that the scorching temps are calming down, maybe it’s the beautiful foliage, or maybe it’s because the holiday season is approaching. Whatever your personal reason, one thing we all can agree on is that making your space as cozy and lounge-worthy as possible is a top priority once there’s a palpable chill in the air. But when it comes to properly cozying up your outdoor space, you might think your options are limited. However, adding just a few items can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your slightly chillier outdoor hangs comfortable. To help you get started, we tracked down some great fall-worthy furniture and accessories you can snag on Amazon right now.

From comfy and multifunctional couches to powerful fire pits and more, here’s what you’ll need to make your patio a cozy haven this fall.