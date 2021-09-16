7 Essentials to Keep Your Outdoor Hangs Comfy All Fall Long
From cozy couches to easy-to-use fire pits, here’s how to prepare your backyard for chilly temps.
While it can be sad to see summer go, there’s something about fall that softens the blow. Maybe it’s the fact that the scorching temps are calming down, maybe it’s the beautiful foliage, or maybe it’s because the holiday season is approaching. Whatever your personal reason, one thing we all can agree on is that making your space as cozy and lounge-worthy as possible is a top priority once there’s a palpable chill in the air. But when it comes to properly cozying up your outdoor space, you might think your options are limited. However, adding just a few items can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your slightly chillier outdoor hangs comfortable. To help you get started, we tracked down some great fall-worthy furniture and accessories you can snag on Amazon right now.
From comfy and multifunctional couches to powerful fire pits and more, here’s what you’ll need to make your patio a cozy haven this fall.
Every cozy backyard should have a comfy couch. This sectional sofa not only offers a relaxing space to lounge, but it’s also large enough to fit multiple people. It also boasts water resistant cushions and it features five modular pieces that allow you to arrange it in different ways around your space.
For smaller spaces, consider this convertible futon, a versatile piece that you can adjust based on how much square footage you’re dealing with. It can be arranged as a loveseat, chaise lounge, or a bed, and no matter how you set it up it’s extra plus cushions promise maximum comfort.
Set the mood in your backyard with a set of torches strategically placed around your sitting area. These metal versions boast long lasting fiberglass wicks and a high quality spike at the bottom for easy staking. The fuel is sold separately but we recommend the Tiki Bitefighter to keep any late-season mosquitoes away.
If your space isn’t suitable for real flames, worry not! You can still enjoy the ambiance with these warm LED torches, which provide flickering flame effects. They’re also solar powered, so you don’t need to worry about recharging or a mess of wires.
The chilly days ahead call for a good fire pit. One of our favorites is this one from Solo Stove, a unique design that boasts minimalist stainless steel construction and special airflow tech that reduces smoke and prevents ashes from clogging it. It also comes with a carrying case to easily transport it or keep it safely stored away.
Another great option for staying cozy on cooler days and nights is this wood burning fire pit. According to many satisfied reviewers, it checks all the boxes, from functionality to quality. It also comes with a steel fire poker and cooking grill.
Chilly nights call for a proper blanket that can prolong your outdoor lounging. Made of 100% cotton, this one not only promises to keep you cozy and comfortable, but also add a\ dash of stylish earth tones to your space.