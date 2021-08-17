Ditch the Greasy Bug Spray for This Mosquito-Proof Blanket

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We've all been there. You're sitting outside, perhaps enjoying a fire or a relaxing night on the patio, when dammit! A mosquito gets you. And just like that, you're swarmed. You reach for the lighter and immediately fire up the citronella candle as you shower yourself in a sticky spray, but it's all for naught. The damage has already been done and you'll be itching yourself for days.

It sounds like you could've used a Bug Shield Blanket: An ultra-comfy throw blanket designed to keep bugs at bay and you coddled, itch-free, all night long.

Each blanket is treated with invisible, scent-free Insect Shield®️ technology, which has been proven to repel mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, flies, ants, chiggers, and no-see-ums—basically all the annoying bugs that like to attack your ankles when you're just trying to jam to Dolly Parton in peace.

The blankets are made from 100% recycled fibers and can be thrown in any washer/dryer without fear of the treatment coming off or losing its effectiveness (up to 25 launderings). They're also lightweight, made with summer in mind. Each blanket measures 50"x 60" and is safe for pets and kids, so you can cover the entire family—literally.

Head on over to Outer to pick yours up while supplies last.