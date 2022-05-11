10 Items You Need to Upgrade Your Park Hangouts This Summer

With summer about to make its long-awaited arrival, you’re probably taking inventory of your warm-weather stock. Sunglasses: Yep, got those. Bathing suits: Could use a few more. Park gear: Woefully unprepared!

Luckily, the shelves are stocked with the things you need—plus, the things you don’t even know you need—ahead of this season’s outside hangouts. Keep reading for essential items to upgrade your summer picnics and park adventures, including a way to transport ice cream (that actually works) and better-for-you bug spray.