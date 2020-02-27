Your Favorite Patagonia Sweaters and Staples Are Now Up to 30% Off

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
I'll save you the cliches about winter and cut straight to the chase: Right now, you can buy your favorite Patagonia staples from REI Co-Op for up to 30% off. Iconic zip-up and pullover fleeces, classic rain jackets, puffers, as well as shirts and pants for him and her are all available for a fraction of the cost. It's been an unusually warm winter, but a cold snap could be right around the corner. Plus, extra rain gear is like donuts: you can never have enough.
The biggest reason you should jump on this deal? Patagonia clothes are designed to withstand some of the toughest elements in nature -- we're talking torrential rains, snowstorms, sudden changes in weather, etc. Their fleeces alone have earned icon status amongst wilderness experts and city dwellers alike, and it's a staple that'll never go out of style. Check 'em all out here, and below check out a few of our favorite new arrivals:
The best REI Co-Op deals on Patagonia right now
- Men's Patagonia Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover for $111 [Get it]
- Women's Patagonia Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover for $90 [Get it]
- Men's Nano Puff Insulated jacket for $150 [Get it]
- 25% off men's Patagonia Better Sweater Hoodie [Get it]
- 24% off women's Patagonia Retro Pile Marsupial Pullover [Get it]
- 24% off the Patagonia's Arbor Market 15L Pack [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's classic Torrentshell Rain Jacket [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's Snowshot 3-in-1 men's jacket [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's Torrentshell Rain women's jacket [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's men's Departer Jacket for winter [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's Retro Pile Jacket for men [Get it]
- 25% off Patagonia's retro Fjord Flannel [Get it]
Take a gander at the full sale -- with some other brands up to 60% off -- over at REI Co-Op.