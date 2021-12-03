Unique and Fun Personalized Etsy Gifts for Every Person on Your List
From kitchen and bar accessories to home decor and beyond, these handmade gifts are sure to impress whoever you’re buying for.
When it comes to finding thoughtful gifts, Etsy is always a safe bet. The online retailer boasts countless independent sellers, many of whom offer handmade, and one-of-a-kind pieces—from home decor and barware, to jewelry and candles— that anyone on your list will enjoy. It’s also an opportunity to support small businesses and independent makers who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic. Don’t know where to start? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift-worthy personalized items you can order on Etsy right now.
Whether you’re looking for a spatula that features a special message for your dad, an engraved cover for your partner’s AirPods, or a customized candle for your best friend, keep scrolling to get inspired and go with something custom. Just don’t wait long to place your order, as shipping deadlines are fast approaching.
Kindred Fires makes this beautifully designed candle featuring a map and message of your choice. Once you pick one of the 12 scent options —from sweet and citrusy to fresh and smoky— you can have it personalized by sending them the map area you want, the address where you’d like a heart marker, and a short custom message. The result is an elegant gift that will burn for up to 40 hours.
Anything that helps keep your Airpods safe and visible is always a wise investment. If you have someone in your circle that’s always losing theirs, this handmade leather case cover (complete with a handy metal clip) makes it easy to keep track of them. It comes in brown or black and, to make it even more special, you can also have it engraved with their initials (or any three characters of your choosing).
The grill master in your family will appreciate this nifty spatula, which features a built-in bottle opener and comes with an extra special detail: an engraved message from you. You can choose from over 20 different fonts to make sure it fits their particular style, and craft a message of your own to encourage them to save you the best burger at the next BBQ.
What’s the difference between a regular apron and a great apron? Personalized embroidery. So if you’re looking to gift one for the cook, bartender, or crafty person in your life, consider getting this 100% cotton canvas number that you can personalize with their initials or name. It also boasts two large front pockets and a cross back design with long straps for comfort and adjustability.
For the whisky lover, get this decanter personalized with a unique design and message that they can proudly display on their bar cart. You can essentially design your own bottle from scratch, with vintage or modern design options and the chance to add up to 180 characters. Plus, you can opt to add matching glasses to make it a complete set.
Turn an ordinary piece of wood into a statement item with this personalized cutting board (which can also serve as a cheese or charcuterie board). To order, choose a board material (bamboo, maple, or walnut), the location of your custom engraving, select a design option, and add your message to the description box before adding it to your cart.
If you’re looking for something a bit unconventional, a custom neon sign is sure to wow anyone who loves an Insta-worthy backdrop. It’s fashioned from a long lasting LED neon strip mounted on a clear acrylic back board, and comes with a clear power cord and black or white power bank. Prices vary by size and the number of characters you want to include (up to 25), and it’s available in nine stunning color options.