Get a PlayStation 4 (With 3 Games Included) for Just $250 Right Now

Whether your unanticipated extended staycation is just now warming you up to the idea of taking up gaming, or you're looking for a new console and games to get into, we come bearing some welcome news. Right now, you can pick up a PlayStation 4 Slim console -- with three games included -- for just $250.
Though PlayStation 5 is likely to release towards the end of this year, the PS4 remains incredibly popular, and is more than adequate to help you pass the time -- and distract yourself -- at home right now. Even better, this game-bundled deal on the PS4 Slim 1TB from Woot means you'll spend roughly $100 less than you would if you were to purchase the console and games separately. And while you unfortunately can't play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on PS4, you will get three different games that are popular in their own right: God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered.
Even if you're not the type of person who's ever been into gaming, this is your moment to try something new. Because let's be real, there are only so many puzzles a person can tackle.
Head over to Woot to pick up your new PS4 and three included games while supplies last.