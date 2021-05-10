10 Delicious & Popular Vegan-Friendly Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Finding delicious vegan snacks can be a challenge, especially if you’re new to the game. The good news is that nowadays there are plenty of options for those of us who are trying to cut out animal byproducts from our diets. Don’t know where to start? Worry not, we found some great options on Amazon that can be delivered directly to your door.

From chocolate treats and gummies, to yummy salty chips and vegan cheese puffs, these are some of our favorite on-the-go options for staying fueled and satisfied all day long.