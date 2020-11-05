Shopping Pull off a Proper Friendsgiving With a Feast Bundle From Porter Road Though this year's festivities may look a bit different, that's no reason not to ensure an epic holiday feast.

The hallmarks of typical Thanksgiving festivities–traveling to see family and friends, enjoying a large meal in close quarters indoors–are precisely the things experts warn we shouldn't be doing right now. So, it stands to reason that plenty of us will be keeping things simple, and celebrating in our designated Covid pods. That also means that plenty of us will be cooking entire Thanksgiving meals for friends and neighbors for the first time ever. Fortunately, whether you're attempting your first big Turkey Day meal, or just want to simplify the Friendsgiving festivities you've got planned, you can make it all a bit easier on yourself. Porter Road–an excellent online butcher shop that delivers premium meats straight to your door–has just launched a series of excellent holiday feast bundles that will arrive ready to cook in time for the big day. Here are some of the delicious boxes available for pre-order right now.

Holiday Turkey Box $165 This bundle includes one of PR's pasture-raised turkeys from Kentucky's Jolly Barnyard farm plus all the fixin’s you'll need: 1 lb Loose Sage Sausage for stuffing, 1 lb Pork Bacon Ends to add a little oomph to your veggies, and 1 lb Ham Bacon (great as an hors d'oeuvres ingredient or next-day breakfast side). All in all, you're getting enough food to feed up to 15 people. $165 at Porter Road

Tenderloin Box $180 This bundle gets you one of PR's whole dry-aged, pasture-raised beef tenderloins plus enough fixin's to feed between 8 and 12 people, including 1 lb Loose Sage Sausage, 1 lb Pork Bacon, 1 lb Ham Bacon, and 1 lb Country Breakfast Sausage Patties. $180 at Porter Road

Pork Roast Box $90 Looking to prep something a bit unconventional this Thanksgiving? This bundle (enough to feed 4-6 people) gets you a hefty, 3 lb pasture-raised Pork Roast plus a smorgasbord of fixin's including 1 lb Loose Sage Sausage, 1 lb Pork Bacon, 1 lb Ham Bacon, and 1 lb Country Breakfast Sausage Patties. $90 at Porter Road

Rib Roast Box $160 Mix things up with a Rib Roast bundle, which features a glorious 5-pound pasture-raised Beef Rib Roast, plus plenty of fixin's to whip up some spectacular sides including 1 lb Loose Sage Sausage, 1 lb Pork Bacon, and 1 lb Country Breakfast Sausage Patties. All in all, you're getting enough food to feed an estimated 8-12 people. $160 at Porter Road

Whole Turkey (Serves up to 18) $165 If you're simply in need of a delicious and ethically sourced turkey, you're covered. This 16-19-pounder comes from Kentucky's Jolly Barnyard where they're pasture-raised without hormones or antibiotics. It should be plenty to feed up to 18 people. $165 at Porter Road

If you order now, you'll be set up to have your bundle delivered by November 25, just in time for Thanksgiving.